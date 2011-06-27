Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Consumer Reviews

One Of My Favorite Cars! Kevin Hoffman , 01/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought my Caprice wagon with 50k miles and after five years of ownership have had only a few minor problems. It's a very reliable car. Good power even from the base 5.0 V8 engine. Ride quality from this large rear drive car is pillow soft! I was surprised with the car's handling in winter snowstorms. Despite the rear drive setup, I never ended up stuck at the side of the road! The car's large size and rounded shape always gets attention from onlookers. Kids love the rear facing third seat! Cargo room with the second and third row seats folded is akin to an enclosed pickup truck! Long trips are very comfortable. A great car! Sad to see GM discontinue it. Report Abuse

great andrewalesso , 07/08/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful great car. rarely a problem. strong car. strong frame. good in all weather conditions. comfotable.

What was GM Thinking, finally a RWD car that works. drvette , 12/19/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Dad bought our "91, new, traded in an excellent 82 Caprice that was great also. The vehicle NEVER gave any problems whatsoever Price was some $18k or so, still they command about $5,000 for a nice one on Autotrader, so Edmunds, get your pricing correct..

One sweet ride Mike , 10/07/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've only had the car for a week thus far, built like a rock and can take the miles it's got on it and act like brand new.