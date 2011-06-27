  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Consumer Reviews

One Of My Favorite Cars!

Kevin Hoffman, 01/22/2010
Bought my Caprice wagon with 50k miles and after five years of ownership have had only a few minor problems. It's a very reliable car. Good power even from the base 5.0 V8 engine. Ride quality from this large rear drive car is pillow soft! I was surprised with the car's handling in winter snowstorms. Despite the rear drive setup, I never ended up stuck at the side of the road! The car's large size and rounded shape always gets attention from onlookers. Kids love the rear facing third seat! Cargo room with the second and third row seats folded is akin to an enclosed pickup truck! Long trips are very comfortable. A great car! Sad to see GM discontinue it.

great

andrewalesso, 07/08/2004
great car. rarely a problem. strong car. strong frame. good in all weather conditions. comfotable.

What was GM Thinking, finally a RWD car that works.

drvette, 12/19/2011
Dad bought our "91, new, traded in an excellent 82 Caprice that was great also. The vehicle NEVER gave any problems whatsoever Price was some $18k or so, still they command about $5,000 for a nice one on Autotrader, so Edmunds, get your pricing correct..

One sweet ride

Mike, 10/07/2010
I've only had the car for a week thus far, built like a rock and can take the miles it's got on it and act like brand new.

a lemon?

mikeinwi, 11/12/2002
Bought from a great uncle at 8 years old, 70,000 miles. EGR valve went at 85000. EGR valve and catalytic converter went at 114,000. Trans went at 114,000, radiator leaks 2x in last 3 years (brand new one even), blew headlights/turn signals in 1 weekend, more trans problems. This car sucks and I'm dumping it...has 116,000 on it.

