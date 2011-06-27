  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Classic LS Brougham Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Caprice
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.5/563.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Length212.2 in.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.9 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maroon Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
