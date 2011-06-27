Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan Consumer Reviews
ex 1990 capice police car
I have a 1990 caprice ex cop car that my dad bought for me on my 16th birthday (last year)with 250,000 miles on it and it runs great. This fall i beat a mustang 5.0 by about 6 car lenghts. since then i have driven a couple front wheel drive cars only to find that i belong in a caprice.
Great Car
This is my first car. It has'nt many problems at all. Right now the valve seals are being replaced however. This car is very long, i dont recommend anyone who is starting to drive to take this car. Turning can sometimes be hard because of the length of the car..and some people dont understand. Extremely safe too, ive ran into poles going 10km/h and absolutely nothing happened to the car! I get only 16MPG however.
The Greatest
I've had mine since new and it runs better than my2003 corvette. NO JOKE!
brandon
this car rocks it is one of the best reliabl cars i have everbought
built to light
Alternator went out. 117.00 for the part, excessive, and this was discount. I discovered it was the third time the alternator went out on the car with recipts. 68000 orig. miles. Everything inside seemed too lightweight. the arm rest was breaking when someone sat in the middle, power window buttons came off, heater buttons and of course the headliner. Body took dings too easy and the seats were uncomfortable. Radio was killer to change and unreliable.
