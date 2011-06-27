Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Consumer Reviews

ex 1990 capice police car young man , 01/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a 1990 caprice ex cop car that my dad bought for me on my 16th birthday (last year)with 250,000 miles on it and it runs great. This fall i beat a mustang 5.0 by about 6 car lenghts. since then i have driven a couple front wheel drive cars only to find that i belong in a caprice. Report Abuse

Great Car capriclassy , 08/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my first car. It has'nt many problems at all. Right now the valve seals are being replaced however. This car is very long, i dont recommend anyone who is starting to drive to take this car. Turning can sometimes be hard because of the length of the car..and some people dont understand. Extremely safe too, ive ran into poles going 10km/h and absolutely nothing happened to the car! I get only 16MPG however.

The Greatest franvdf , 10/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had mine since new and it runs better than my2003 corvette. NO JOKE!

brandon Brandon coyne , 11/21/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this car rocks it is one of the best reliabl cars i have everbought