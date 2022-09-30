2023 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|16/24 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|304.0/456.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.2 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|455 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (OHV)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|74.7 in.
|Height
|53.1 in.
|Wheelbase
|110.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.1 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Curb weight
|3,696 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6-way power passenger seat
|yes
|2-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.3 in.
|Rear hip room
|45.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|12 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|275/35R Z tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Dual-Mode Exhaust
|+$995
|Battery Protection Package
|+$185
|Orange-Painted Calipers
|+$395
|Sway Bar Suspension Upgrade System
|+$895
|Magnetic Ride Control
|+$1,695
|6 Piston Front Brake Kit
|+$3,395
|10-Speed Automatic Transmission
|+$1,595
|1LE Track Pack - V8 Suspension Handling Package
|+$1,995
|Red-Painted Calipers
|+$395
|Strut Tower Brace
|+$245
|6.2L Strut Tower Brace in Black
|+$425
|Packages
|Shock and Steel Special Edition
|+$2,820
|Adrenaline Red Interior Package
|+$195
|Ceramic White Interior Package
|+$195
|Weather Protection Package
|+$625
|SS 1LE Track Performance Package
|+$7,500
|Redline Edition
|+$2,140
|Design Package 2
|+$5,420
|Design Package 1
|+$1,970
|Design Package 3
|+$5,220
|SS 1LE Track Performance Package
|+$7,000
|Safety & Security Options
|Red 4-Corner Brembo Brake Upgrade System
|+$3,995
|Performance Copper-Free Brake System
|+$995
|Interior Options
|Black Sueded Knee Pads
|+$365
|Illuminated Footwells
|+$415
|Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seats
|+$1,595
|White Knee Pads
|+$365
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo
|+$255
|Red Knee Pads
|+$350
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$175
|Embroidered Center Console Lid
|+$250
|Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium Audio System w/Navigation
|+$495
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge
|+$255
|All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logo
|+$165
|Red Seat Belt Color
|+$195
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion
|+$100
|Sport Alloy Pedals
|+$250
|3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel
|+$295
|Performance Data and Video Recorder
|+$1,300
|Credit - Not Equipped w/Driver and Front Passenger Heated and Ventilated Seats
|-$50
|Exterior Options
|Performance Wheel Center Caps
|+$155
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Silver SS Wheel Center Caps
|+$155
|White Pearl Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Black Metallic Center Stripe
|+$470
|Red Hash Mark Stripes
|+$225
|SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheels
|+$1,795
|Silver Hash Mark Stripes
|+$225
|Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Package
|+$325
|Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert
|+$295
|Black Lug Nuts
|+$240
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert
|+$230
|Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes
|+$225
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels
|+$1,495
|Body-Color Front Splitter
|+$645
|Carbon Flash Metallic Wing Spoiler
|+$895
|Silver Rally Stripes
|+$470
|Camaro Logo Fender Badge
|+$150
|White Pearl Center Stripe
|+$470
|1LE Hash Mark Decal
|+$85
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logo
|+$395
|Satin Black Front Splitter
|+$665
|Second Generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects
|+$2,350
|Gray Hash Mark Stripes
|+$225
|Body-Color Spoiler w/Wicker Package
|+$1,295
|Black Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert
|+$230
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Mark
|+$525
|Wicker Bill
|+$495
|Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$200
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert
|+$225
|White Pearl Hash Mark Stripes
|+$225
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels
|+$200
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$300
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rea 5-Split Spoke Black Forged Wheels
|+$995
|Body-Color High Wing Spoiler
|+$795
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$40
|Camaro Logo Wheel Center Caps
|+$155
|Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Blue Hash Mark Stripes
|+$225
|Red Spider Stripes
|+$465
|Body-Color Blade Spoiler
|+$795
|Body-Color Painted Splash Guards
|+$395
|SS 20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Stripe
|+$2,595
|Silver Center Stripe
|+$470
|Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Blue Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Satin Black Metallic Stinger Stripe
|+$640
|Silver Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Ground Effects Package
|+$2,295
|Silver Stinger Stripe
|+$640
|Satin Black Rocker Moldings
|+$1,325
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Mark
|+$525
|White Pearl Stinger Stripe
|+$640
|Power Sunroof
|+$995
|Gray Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|White Pearl Rally Stripes
|+$470
|Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tip
|+$695
|Black SS Wheel Center Caps
|+$155
|White Pearl Spider Stripes
|+$465
|Silver Spider Stripes
|+$465
|Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitter
|+$650
|Carbon Flash Metallic Blade Spoiler
|+$895
|Black Metallic Rally Stripes
|+$470
|Black Accent Exterior Package
|+$4,195
|Satin Black Blade Spoiler
|+$895
|Body-Color ZL1 SPEC Rear Spoiler
|+$725
|Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package
|+$1,995
|Black Exhaust Tip
|+$495
|Satin Black Wing Spoiler
|+$895
|Black Camaro Fender Badge Emblem
|+$145
|Satin Black Appearance Package
|+$100
|SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheels
|+$2,595
|Red Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Satin Black Spider Stripes
|+$465
