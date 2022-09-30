Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG16/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower455 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length188.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors74.7 in.
Height53.1 in.
Wheelbase110.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Curb weight3,685 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Summit White
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Sharkskin Metallic
  • Black
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Blue
  • Vivid Orange Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Clothyes
Sport front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6-way power passenger seatyes
2-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Rear hip room45.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Dual-Mode Exhaust +$995
Battery Protection Package +$185
Orange-Painted Calipers +$395
Sway Bar Suspension Upgrade System +$895
Magnetic Ride Control +$1,695
6 Piston Front Brake Kit +$3,395
10-Speed Automatic Transmission +$1,595
1LE Track Pack - V8 Suspension Handling Package +$1,995
Red-Painted Calipers +$395
Strut Tower Brace +$245
6.2L Strut Tower Brace in Black +$425
Packages
SS 1LE Track Performance Package +$7,000
Weather Protection Package +$625
Redline Edition +$2,140
SS 1LE Track Performance Package +$7,500
Design Package 2 +$5,420
Design Package 1 +$1,970
Design Package 3 +$5,220
Safety & Security Options
Red 4-Corner Brembo Brake Upgrade System +$3,995
Performance Copper-Free Brake System +$995
Interior Options
Black Interior Appearance Package +$715
Black Sueded Knee Pads +$365
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lighting +$1,270
Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seats +$1,595
White Knee Pads +$365
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo +$255
Red Interior Trim Kit +$395
Red Knee Pads +$350
Black Interior Trim Kit +$395
All-Weather Floor Mats +$175
Embroidered Center Console Lid +$250
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lighting +$1,270
Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lighting +$1,270
White Interior Trim Kit +$395
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge +$255
Illuminated Sill Plates +$450
All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logo +$165
Red Seat Belt Color +$195
Cargo Net +$75
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion +$100
Sport Alloy Pedals +$250
3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel +$295
Performance Data and Video Recorder +$1,300
Exterior Options
Performance Wheel Center Caps +$155
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Silver SS Wheel Center Caps +$155
White Pearl Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Black Metallic Center Stripe +$470
Red Hash Mark Stripes +$225
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheels +$1,795
Silver Hash Mark Stripes +$225
Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Package +$325
Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert +$295
Black Lug Nuts +$240
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert +$230
Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes +$225
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels +$1,495
Body-Color Front Splitter +$645
Carbon Flash Metallic Wing Spoiler +$895
Silver Rally Stripes +$470
Camaro Logo Fender Badge +$150
White Pearl Center Stripe +$470
1LE Hash Mark Decal +$85
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logo +$395
Satin Black Front Splitter +$665
Second Generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects +$2,350
Gray Hash Mark Stripes +$225
Body-Color Spoiler w/Wicker Package +$1,295
Black Wheel Locks +$95
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert +$230
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Mark +$525
Wicker Bill +$495
Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels +$200
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert +$225
White Pearl Hash Mark Stripes +$225
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels +$200
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheels +$300
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rea 5-Split Spoke Black Forged Wheels +$995
Body-Color High Wing Spoiler +$795
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Camaro Logo Wheel Center Caps +$155
Red Indoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Wheel Locks +$95
Blue Hash Mark Stripes +$225
Red Spider Stripes +$465
Body-Color Blade Spoiler +$795
Body-Color Painted Splash Guards +$395
SS 20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Stripe +$2,595
Silver Center Stripe +$470
Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Blue Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Satin Black Metallic Stinger Stripe +$640
Silver Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Ground Effects Package +$2,295
Silver Stinger Stripe +$640
Satin Black Rocker Moldings +$1,325
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Mark +$525
White Pearl Stinger Stripe +$640
Power Sunroof +$995
Gray Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
White Pearl Rally Stripes +$470
Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tip +$695
Black SS Wheel Center Caps +$155
White Pearl Spider Stripes +$465
Silver Spider Stripes +$465
Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitter +$650
Carbon Flash Metallic Blade Spoiler +$895
Black Metallic Rally Stripes +$470
Black Accent Exterior Package +$4,195
Satin Black Blade Spoiler +$895
Body-Color ZL1 SPEC Rear Spoiler +$725
Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package +$1,995
Black Exhaust Tip +$495
Satin Black Wing Spoiler +$895
Black Camaro Fender Badge Emblem +$145
Satin Black Appearance Package +$100
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheels +$2,595
Red Body-Side Spear Stripes +$595
Satin Black Spider Stripes +$465
