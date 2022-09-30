Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Camaro
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Camaro Coupe

1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$40,878*

Total Cash Price

$30,859

3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$46,504*

Total Cash Price

$40,647

1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$41,949*

Total Cash Price

$33,540

2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$56,365*

Total Cash Price

$55,690

1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$53,032*

Total Cash Price

$49,693

LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$51,750*

Total Cash Price

$45,324

2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$44,518*

Total Cash Price

$35,676

Camaro Convertible

1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$57,370*

Total Cash Price

$55,005

3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$50,516*

Total Cash Price

$48,520

2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$61,555*

Total Cash Price

$60,672

2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$48,005*

Total Cash Price

$43,401

ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

True Cost to Own

$80,125*

Total Cash Price

$87,110

LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$54,930*

Total Cash Price

$51,603

1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

True Cost to Own

$48,299*

Total Cash Price

$41,329

Camaro ZL1

ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

True Cost to Own

$77,916*

Total Cash Price

$81,999

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$11,608

Taxes & Fees

$1,443

Financing

$2,908

Fuel

$16,149

Insurance

$4,252

Repairs

$1,031

Maintenance

$3,487

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$793$821$849$879$910$4,252
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,279$41$41$41$41$1,443
Financing$1,015$807$591$365$130$2,908
Depreciation$5,416$1,752$1,432$1,605$1,403$11,608
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$11,782$7,147$6,751$7,760$7,438$40,878

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$887$918$950$983$4,595
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,669$41$41$41$41$1,833
Financing$1,337$1,063$778$481$172$3,831
Depreciation$7,172$2,379$1,945$2,179$1,903$15,578
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$14,314$8,096$7,520$8,521$8,053$46,504

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$822$851$881$911$943$4,408
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,385$41$41$41$41$1,549
Financing$1,103$878$641$397$142$3,161
Depreciation$4,648$2,126$1,739$1,948$1,703$12,164
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$11,237$7,622$7,140$8,167$7,783$41,949

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$859$889$920$952$986$4,606
Maintenance$247$864$467$1,306$1,235$4,119
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,268$41$41$41$41$2,432
Financing$1,832$1,456$1,066$659$236$5,249
Depreciation$9,191$3,158$2,579$2,891$2,528$20,347
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$17,916$10,033$8,941$10,016$9,459$56,365

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$834$863$893$925$957$4,472
Maintenance$247$864$467$1,306$1,235$4,119
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,029$41$41$41$41$2,193
Financing$1,635$1,299$951$588$210$4,683
Depreciation$7,561$2,940$2,404$2,694$2,354$17,953
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$15,825$9,632$8,624$9,721$9,230$53,032

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$822$851$881$911$943$4,408
Maintenance$247$864$467$1,306$1,235$4,119
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$1,855$41$41$41$41$2,019
Financing$1,491$1,185$868$536$192$4,272
Depreciation$7,926$2,659$2,174$2,435$2,126$17,320
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$15,860$9,225$8,299$9,396$8,970$51,750

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Coupe 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$887$918$950$983$4,595
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,471$41$41$41$41$1,635
Financing$1,174$933$682$422$151$3,362
Depreciation$7,046$2,042$1,668$1,869$1,634$14,259
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$13,827$7,629$7,147$8,152$7,763$44,518

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$950$983$1,018$1,053$1,090$5,094
Maintenance$247$864$467$1,306$1,235$4,119
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,241$41$41$41$41$2,405
Financing$1,809$1,439$1,053$650$233$5,184
Depreciation$9,530$3,234$2,644$2,962$2,586$20,956
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$18,296$10,186$9,091$10,179$9,618$57,370

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$887$918$950$983$4,595
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,982$41$41$41$41$2,146
Financing$1,596$1,269$929$574$205$4,573
Depreciation$8,475$2,847$2,328$2,608$2,277$18,535
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$16,189$8,770$8,054$9,043$8,460$50,516

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$960$994$1,028$1,064$1,102$5,148
Maintenance$247$864$467$1,306$1,235$4,119
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,467$41$41$41$41$2,631
Financing$1,996$1,587$1,161$717$257$5,718
Depreciation$12,837$3,253$2,657$2,979$2,601$24,327
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$22,026$10,364$9,222$10,274$9,669$61,555

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$882$913$945$978$1,012$4,730
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,778$41$41$41$41$1,942
Financing$1,428$1,135$830$514$183$4,090
Depreciation$7,577$2,547$2,082$2,333$2,037$16,576
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$14,944$8,362$7,736$8,736$8,227$48,005

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,324$1,370$1,418$1,468$1,519$7,099
Maintenance$237$649$461$1,173$1,177$3,697
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$4,773$46$46$46$46$4,957
Financing$2,866$2,278$1,667$1,030$369$8,210
Depreciation$15,169$5,024$4,108$4,602$4,018$32,921
Fuel$4,183$4,309$4,438$4,571$4,709$22,210
True Cost to Own®$28,552$13,676$12,288$13,249$12,360$80,125

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$822$851$881$911$943$4,408
Maintenance$247$864$467$1,306$1,235$4,119
Repairs$0$0$135$322$472$929
Taxes & Fees$2,105$41$41$41$41$2,269
Financing$1,698$1,349$988$610$219$4,864
Depreciation$8,939$3,034$2,480$2,779$2,426$19,658
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$17,330$9,764$8,725$9,814$9,297$54,930

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro Convertible 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$854$884$915$947$980$4,580
Maintenance$237$593$461$1,187$1,009$3,487
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$1,696$41$41$41$41$1,860
Financing$1,360$1,080$791$489$175$3,895
Depreciation$9,187$2,296$1,875$2,102$1,837$17,297
Fuel$3,042$3,133$3,227$3,324$3,423$16,149
True Cost to Own®$16,376$8,027$7,460$8,449$7,987$48,299

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,334$1,381$1,429$1,479$1,531$7,154
Maintenance$237$649$461$1,173$1,177$3,697
Repairs$0$0$150$359$522$1,031
Taxes & Fees$4,565$41$41$41$41$4,729
Financing$2,698$2,144$1,569$970$347$7,728
Depreciation$14,818$4,684$3,829$4,290$3,746$31,367
Fuel$4,183$4,309$4,438$4,571$4,709$22,210
True Cost to Own®$27,835$13,208$11,917$12,883$12,073$77,916

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Camaro 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

