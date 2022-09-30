2023 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro Coupe
1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,878*
Total Cash Price
$30,859
3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,504*
Total Cash Price
$40,647
1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,949*
Total Cash Price
$33,540
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,365*
Total Cash Price
$55,690
1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,032*
Total Cash Price
$49,693
LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,750*
Total Cash Price
$45,324
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,518*
Total Cash Price
$35,676
Camaro Convertible
1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,370*
Total Cash Price
$55,005
3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,516*
Total Cash Price
$48,520
2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,555*
Total Cash Price
$60,672
2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,005*
Total Cash Price
$43,401
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$80,125*
Total Cash Price
$87,110
LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,930*
Total Cash Price
$51,603
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,299*
Total Cash Price
$41,329
Camaro ZL1
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$77,916*
Total Cash Price
$81,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,015
|$807
|$591
|$365
|$130
|$2,908
|Depreciation
|$5,416
|$1,752
|$1,432
|$1,605
|$1,403
|$11,608
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,782
|$7,147
|$6,751
|$7,760
|$7,438
|$40,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$4,595
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,669
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,833
|Financing
|$1,337
|$1,063
|$778
|$481
|$172
|$3,831
|Depreciation
|$7,172
|$2,379
|$1,945
|$2,179
|$1,903
|$15,578
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,314
|$8,096
|$7,520
|$8,521
|$8,053
|$46,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,385
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,549
|Financing
|$1,103
|$878
|$641
|$397
|$142
|$3,161
|Depreciation
|$4,648
|$2,126
|$1,739
|$1,948
|$1,703
|$12,164
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,237
|$7,622
|$7,140
|$8,167
|$7,783
|$41,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$4,606
|Maintenance
|$247
|$864
|$467
|$1,306
|$1,235
|$4,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,268
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,432
|Financing
|$1,832
|$1,456
|$1,066
|$659
|$236
|$5,249
|Depreciation
|$9,191
|$3,158
|$2,579
|$2,891
|$2,528
|$20,347
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,916
|$10,033
|$8,941
|$10,016
|$9,459
|$56,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$863
|$893
|$925
|$957
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$247
|$864
|$467
|$1,306
|$1,235
|$4,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,029
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,193
|Financing
|$1,635
|$1,299
|$951
|$588
|$210
|$4,683
|Depreciation
|$7,561
|$2,940
|$2,404
|$2,694
|$2,354
|$17,953
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,825
|$9,632
|$8,624
|$9,721
|$9,230
|$53,032
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$247
|$864
|$467
|$1,306
|$1,235
|$4,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,855
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,019
|Financing
|$1,491
|$1,185
|$868
|$536
|$192
|$4,272
|Depreciation
|$7,926
|$2,659
|$2,174
|$2,435
|$2,126
|$17,320
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,860
|$9,225
|$8,299
|$9,396
|$8,970
|$51,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Coupe 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$4,595
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,471
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,635
|Financing
|$1,174
|$933
|$682
|$422
|$151
|$3,362
|Depreciation
|$7,046
|$2,042
|$1,668
|$1,869
|$1,634
|$14,259
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,827
|$7,629
|$7,147
|$8,152
|$7,763
|$44,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$983
|$1,018
|$1,053
|$1,090
|$5,094
|Maintenance
|$247
|$864
|$467
|$1,306
|$1,235
|$4,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,241
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,405
|Financing
|$1,809
|$1,439
|$1,053
|$650
|$233
|$5,184
|Depreciation
|$9,530
|$3,234
|$2,644
|$2,962
|$2,586
|$20,956
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,296
|$10,186
|$9,091
|$10,179
|$9,618
|$57,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$4,595
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,982
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,146
|Financing
|$1,596
|$1,269
|$929
|$574
|$205
|$4,573
|Depreciation
|$8,475
|$2,847
|$2,328
|$2,608
|$2,277
|$18,535
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,189
|$8,770
|$8,054
|$9,043
|$8,460
|$50,516
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$994
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,102
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$247
|$864
|$467
|$1,306
|$1,235
|$4,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,467
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,631
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,587
|$1,161
|$717
|$257
|$5,718
|Depreciation
|$12,837
|$3,253
|$2,657
|$2,979
|$2,601
|$24,327
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,026
|$10,364
|$9,222
|$10,274
|$9,669
|$61,555
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$4,730
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,778
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,942
|Financing
|$1,428
|$1,135
|$830
|$514
|$183
|$4,090
|Depreciation
|$7,577
|$2,547
|$2,082
|$2,333
|$2,037
|$16,576
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,944
|$8,362
|$7,736
|$8,736
|$8,227
|$48,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,324
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$1,468
|$1,519
|$7,099
|Maintenance
|$237
|$649
|$461
|$1,173
|$1,177
|$3,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,773
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,957
|Financing
|$2,866
|$2,278
|$1,667
|$1,030
|$369
|$8,210
|Depreciation
|$15,169
|$5,024
|$4,108
|$4,602
|$4,018
|$32,921
|Fuel
|$4,183
|$4,309
|$4,438
|$4,571
|$4,709
|$22,210
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,552
|$13,676
|$12,288
|$13,249
|$12,360
|$80,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$881
|$911
|$943
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$247
|$864
|$467
|$1,306
|$1,235
|$4,119
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,105
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,269
|Financing
|$1,698
|$1,349
|$988
|$610
|$219
|$4,864
|Depreciation
|$8,939
|$3,034
|$2,480
|$2,779
|$2,426
|$19,658
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,330
|$9,764
|$8,725
|$9,814
|$9,297
|$54,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro Convertible 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$980
|$4,580
|Maintenance
|$237
|$593
|$461
|$1,187
|$1,009
|$3,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,696
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,860
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,080
|$791
|$489
|$175
|$3,895
|Depreciation
|$9,187
|$2,296
|$1,875
|$2,102
|$1,837
|$17,297
|Fuel
|$3,042
|$3,133
|$3,227
|$3,324
|$3,423
|$16,149
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,376
|$8,027
|$7,460
|$8,449
|$7,987
|$48,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,334
|$1,381
|$1,429
|$1,479
|$1,531
|$7,154
|Maintenance
|$237
|$649
|$461
|$1,173
|$1,177
|$3,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,565
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$4,729
|Financing
|$2,698
|$2,144
|$1,569
|$970
|$347
|$7,728
|Depreciation
|$14,818
|$4,684
|$3,829
|$4,290
|$3,746
|$31,367
|Fuel
|$4,183
|$4,309
|$4,438
|$4,571
|$4,709
|$22,210
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,835
|$13,208
|$11,917
|$12,883
|$12,073
|$77,916
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Camaro
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
