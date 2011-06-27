  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Camaro
More about the 2022 Camaro
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/380.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower650 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque650 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
ZL1 Protection Package +$550
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Red Knee Pads +$350
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/ZL1 Logo +$185
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo +$255
Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Molding +$500
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium Audio System w/Navigation +$495
Red Seat Belt Color +$195
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion +$100
All-Weather Floor Mats +$175
Cargo Net +$75
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/ZL1 Logo +$395
Windscreen +$550
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$405
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert +$230
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Wheel Locks +$95
Red Indoor Vehicle Cover +$405
Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert +$290
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert +$230
Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover +$385
Visible Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insert +$600
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert +$225
Black Lug Nuts +$230
Black Wheel Locks +$95
Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Package +$325
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover +$395
Black Metallic Center Stripe +$470
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/ZL1 Logo +$435
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4120 lbs.
Height52.6 in.
Length190.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width Without Mirrors75.0 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Cherry Tintcoat
  • Rapid Blue
  • Vivid Orange Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Red Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
