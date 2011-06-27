2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|16
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.0/380.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|650 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Torque
|650 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|ZL1 Protection Package
|+$550
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Red Knee Pads
|+$350
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/ZL1 Logo
|+$185
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo
|+$255
|Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Molding
|+$500
|Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium Audio System w/Navigation
|+$495
|Red Seat Belt Color
|+$195
|Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion
|+$100
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$175
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|33.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.3 in.
|Exterior Options
|Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/ZL1 Logo
|+$395
|Windscreen
|+$550
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$405
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert
|+$230
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$40
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|+$405
|Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert
|+$290
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert
|+$230
|Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|+$385
|Visible Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insert
|+$600
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert
|+$225
|Black Lug Nuts
|+$230
|Black Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Package
|+$325
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Black Metallic Center Stripe
|+$470
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/ZL1 Logo
|+$435
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4120 lbs.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|Length
|190.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Overall Width Without Mirrors
|75.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.7 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
