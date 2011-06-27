2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/456.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Torque
|455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Weather Protection Package
|+$650
|SS 1LE Track Performance Package
|+$7,000
|Design Package 3
|+$5,395
|Redline Edition
|+$2,315
|Camaro Logo Package
|+$525
|Design Package 1
|+$2,145
|Design Package 2
|+$5,595
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Red Knee Pads
|+$350
|Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lighting
|+$1,270
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge
|+$255
|Embroidered Center Console Lid
|+$250
|White Interior Trim Kit
|+$415
|Red Interior Trim Kit
|+$400
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$175
|Black Sueded Knee Pads
|+$365
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo
|+$255
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logo
|+$175
|Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lighting
|+$1,270
|Sport Alloy Pedals
|+$250
|White Knee Pads
|+$365
|Red Day Interior Spectrum Lighting
|+$1,270
|Sport Pedals Kit
|+$190
|3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel
|+$295
|Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package
|+$325
|Red Seat Belt Color
|+$195
|Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seats
|+$1,595
|Performance Data and Video Recorder
|+$1,300
|Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion
|+$100
|Illuminated Sill Plates
|+$410
|Black Interior Appearance Package
|+$715
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Black Interior Trim Kit
|+$400
|All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logo
|+$165
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.3 in.
|Exterior Options
|Second Generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects
|+$2,350
|Satin Black Front Splitter
|+$665
|Gray Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Black Camaro Fender Badge
|+$155
|Silver Stinger Stripe
|+$625
|Black SS Wheel Center Caps
|+$160
|Power Sunroof
|+$995
|Black Camaro Fender Badge Emblem
|+$145
|SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheels
|+$1,795
|Satin Black Wing Spoiler
|+$800
|Satin Black Blade Spoiler
|+$850
|Red Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Body-Color Blade Spoiler
|+$750
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$40
|Body-Color High Wing Spoiler
|+$615
|SS 20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Stripe
|+$2,095
|Body-Color Painted Splash Guards
|+$395
|Ground Effects Package
|+$2,295
|Red Spider Stripes
|+$460
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logo
|+$395
|Silver Center Stripe
|+$470
|White Pearl Center Stripe
|+$470
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$300
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels
|+$200
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$200
|Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$395
|Black Metallic Center Stripe
|+$470
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|+$405
|Camaro Logo Fender Badge
|+$150
|Black Accent Exterior Package
|+$4,095
|Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package
|+$1,995
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert
|+$230
|1LE Hash Mark Decal
|+$85
|Camaro Logo Wheel Center Caps
|+$155
|Silver Rally Stripes
|+$470
|Body-Color Front Splitter
|+$645
|Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes
|+$200
|Black Exhaust Tip
|+$495
|Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tip
|+$675
|20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels
|+$1,495
|Satin Black Spider Stripes
|+$460
|White Pearl Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Red Hash Mark Stripes
|+$205
|Carbon Flash Metallic Wing Spoiler
|+$685
|Black Metallic Rally Stripes
|+$470
|SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheels
|+$2,595
|Satin Black Appearance Package
|+$100
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Carbon Flash Metallic Blade Spoiler
|+$800
|Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|+$405
|Body-Color ZL1 SPEC Rear Spoiler
|+$595
|Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert
|+$290
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert
|+$230
|Performance Wheel Center Caps
|+$155
|Silver Hash Mark Stripes
|+$205
|Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|+$385
|White Pearl Stinger Stripe
|+$640
|Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitter
|+$650
|ZL1 1LE SPEC Visible Carbon Fiber Spoiler
|+$5,595
|Satin Black Rocker Moldings
|+$1,325
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Mark
|+$485
|White Pearl Hash Mark Stripes
|+$205
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert
|+$225
|Silver SS Wheel Center Caps
|+$160
|Black Lug Nuts
|+$230
|Black Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Blue Hash Mark Stripes
|+$205
|Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Package
|+$325
|White Pearl Spider Stripes
|+$465
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Mark
|+$500
|Silver Spider Stripes
|+$465
|Gray Hash Mark Stripes
|+$200
|Body-Color Spoiler w/Wicker Package
|+$1,175
|White Pearl Rally Stripes
|+$470
|Wicker Bill
|+$495
|Satin Black Metallic Stinger Stripe
|+$640
|Blue Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$595
|Silver Body-Side Spear Stripes
|+$585
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3685 lbs.
|Height
|53.1 in.
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Overall Width Without Mirrors
|74.7 in.
|Wheel base
|110.7 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|275/35R Z tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1999
- Used Kia Carnival 2006
- Used Audi Q7 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2006
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Audi RS 3 2019
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2019
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L News
- Ford Escape 2021
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 Subaru Outback
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- GMC Yukon XL 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2021 Ridgeline
Other models to consider
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 GT-R
- Nissan Sentra 2021
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2020 Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan LEAF 2021
- 2021 Nissan Murano
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2021 Telluride
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Model Y
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- Tesla Model X 2021
- Toyota 4Runner 2021
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Subaru Ascent News
- 2022 Toyota 4Runner News
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2022 Cadillac CT5 News
- 2022 Toyota Camry News
Other models
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Littleton CO
- Used Kia Niro Cary NC
- Used INFINITI QX80 Stamford CT
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Cape Coral FL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Glendale CA
- Used Toyota Camry Escondido CA
- Used Subaru BRZ Elk Grove CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Stamford CT
- Used Volvo XC90 Glendale AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach Palmdale CA
- Used Kia Sedona Killeen TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sterling Heights MI
- Used Cadillac CT5 Sunnyvale CA
- Used Toyota Prius v Roseville CA
- Used Saturn Aura Oceanside CA
- Used Lexus LS 460 Glendale CA
- Used Nissan Titan XD Escondido CA
- Used Mazda CX-5 Rapid City SD
- Used Chevrolet SSR Elk Grove CA
- Used Kia Seltos Thornton CO
- Used Dodge Challenger Glendale CA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Yonkers NY
- Used Lamborghini Aventador Oceanside CA
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Pasadena TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Visalia CA
- Used Subaru XV Crosstrek Cary NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Kent WA
- Used Dodge Caliber Burlington VT
- Used Lexus RX 400h Joliet IL
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Littleton CO