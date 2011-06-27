  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,500
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Camaro Logo Packageyes
Wild Cherry Design Package 1yes
Redline Editionyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,500
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Cargo Netyes
Sport Pedals Kityes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Black Sueded Knee Padsyes
Illuminated Sill Platesyes
3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheelyes
White Knee Padsyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Sport Alloy Pedalsyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallionyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Red Seat Belt Coloryes
Black Interior Appearance Packageyes
Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seatsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
Red Knee Padsyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logoyes
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Kalahari Knee Padsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,500
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Camaro Fender Badge Emblemyes
Black Metallic Center Stripeyes
Performance Wheel Center Capsyes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Markyes
Windscreenyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insertyes
SS 20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Stripeyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Black Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insertyes
20" x 8.5" front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheelsyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Satin Black Appearance Packageyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Silver Hash Mark Stripesyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Wheel Locksyes
Silver Center Stripeyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Spider Stripesyes
20" x 8.5" front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Caliente Wheelsyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Gray Hash Mark Stripesyes
White Pearl Hash Mark Stripesyes
Black Accent Exterior Packageyes
Front Splitteryes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Markyes
White Pearl Spider Stripesyes
Second Generation Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effectsyes
Satin Black Rocker Moldingsyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logoyes
Black Metallic Rally Stripesyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Stinger Stripeyes
Silver Spider Stripesyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Black Camaro Fender Badgeyes
Satin Black Metallic Singer Stripeyes
Satin Black Front Fascia Extensionyes
Red Stinger Stripeyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insertyes
Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Packageyes
Blue Hash Mark Stripesyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Red Hash Mark Stripesyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Carbon Fiber Exhaust Tipyes
Camaro Logo Wheel Center Capsyes
Black Exhaust Tipyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripesyes
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheelsyes
Camaro Logo Fender Badgeyes
Satin Black Spider Stripesyes
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheelsyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insertyes
White Pearl Stinger Stripeyes
Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Packageyes
Silver SS Wheel Center Capsyes
Black Lug Nutsyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Black SS Wheel Center Capsyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3932 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Crush
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Black
  • Shock
  • Wild Cherry Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,500
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars