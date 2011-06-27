2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
What’s new
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
- Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
- Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
- Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
- Difficult to see out of
- Tiny back seat is essentially useless
- Limited trunk space with small opening
- Some controls are awkward to use
2021 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Muscle cars never died; they just evolved. Today, these symbols of Americana are more sophisticated and more technologically advanced than their forebears. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, for example, can do a lot more than just rip down the drag strip. It also offers excellent handling, the latest infotainment features, and plenty of speed no matter which engine you choose.
A mighty 6.2-liter V8 engine is the jewel of the lineup, but the V6 and turbocharged four-cylinder also have spirit. As for features, the 2021 Camaro now comes with wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can integrate your phone to the touchscreen without having to plug it in with a USB cable. As before, poor visibility and a lack of storage space limit the Camaro's usability. But when it comes to the driving experience, the Camaro is tops in its class.
Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Chevrolet Camaro models
The 2021 Camaro comes in eight trim levels, starting with a four-cylinder 1LS and progressing to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT that can be optioned with a V6. The LT1 comes with a V8, while the 1SS and the 2SS receive further performance upgrades. Finally, the mighty ZL1 offers a supercharged V8 and track pedigree. Most come as either a coupe or convertible. Highlight features include:
1LS
This entry trim is coupe-only. It starts you off with:
- Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (275 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque)
- Six-speed manual transmission (with rev matching) or optional eight-speed automatic
- 18-inch wheels
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Single-zone automatic climate control
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (wireless capable for 2021)
- Six-speaker audio system
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
1LT
Very similar to the 1LS but with:
- Optional 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 284 lb-ft); can be paired to a 10-speed automatic
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Greater access to optional features and packages
2LT
Adds just a few extras, such as:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated and ventilated front seats
3LT
Comes with a bunch of extra features, including:
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- Upgraded driver information display
- Forward collision alert
- Head-up display
- Rear camera mirror (rearview mirror can display live rear video camera feed)
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated steering wheel
- Wireless device charging
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Rear parking sensors
LT1
Essentially reverts back to the 1LT's feature set but has:
- 6.2-liter V8 engine (455 hp, 455 lb-ft)
- Six-speed manual transmission or optional 10-speed automatic
- 20-inch wheels
1SS
Has a few more features such as:
- Brembo brakes
- Enhanced powertrain cooling
- Rear spoiler
- 8-inch touchscreen and upgraded driver information center
2SS
The 2SS combines the V8 engine with features from the 3LT.
ZL1
King-of-the-hill Camaro that adds onto the 2SS with:
- Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine (650 hp, 650 lb-ft)
- Upgraded Brembo brakes
- Adaptive suspension dampers (Magnetic Ride Control)
- Electronic limited-slip rear differential
- Recaro front bucket seats
- Three-spoke suede microfiber-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
Many of the features found on the higher trims can be added to the lower trims through option packages. Notably, you can also add the 1LE Track Performance package to most Camaros to upgrade the brakes, V6 powertrain cooling, suspension and tires, and aerodynamics.
Features & Specs
|LT1 2dr Convertible
6.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$40,000
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6000 rpm
|1LT 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$31,500
|MPG
|19 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2SS 2dr Convertible
6.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$48,500
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ZL1 2dr Convertible
6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
|MSRP
|$69,000
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|650 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Signals to the driver that the vehicle's cameras, radar, or both detect an approaching vehicle that may result in a collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Provides alerts when the vehicle is in reverse and the system detects approaching traffic from either side that may be out of the driver's view.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang
Chevrolet gets the slight performance edge here, but the Mustang is a more usable and comfortable everyday car. It has a better-looking interior and more storage space. Picking between these two cars is tough.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger
The Challenger is the most traditional muscle car of the three American icons. It's big, brash and heavy. You can famously pack more than 700 horsepower under the hood, but the Challenger suffers when the road gets twisty. Still, its massive trunk and back seat and available Widebody treatment give it undeniable appeal.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Toyota GR Supra
It's not the prototypical muscle car, but the GR Supra packs up to 385 horsepower (2021 model) into a lightweight coupe body. Acceleration is impressive, and it's naturally athletic around turns. Storage space and ride quality aren't great. But the GR Supra is a welcome entrant in the sports car world.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro:
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,500.
Other versions include:
- LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $40,000
- 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,500
- 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $48,500
- ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $69,000
- 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $33,500
- 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,500
- 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $43,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?
2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible is offered in the following styles: LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Camaro Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Camaro Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT1, 1LT, 2SS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
