2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible

Type:

What’s new

  • Minor revisions to standard feature availability
  • Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
  • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
  • Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
  • Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
  • Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
  • Difficult to see out of
  • Tiny back seat is essentially useless
  • Limited trunk space with small opening
  • Some controls are awkward to use
2021 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Muscle cars never died; they just evolved. Today, these symbols of Americana are more sophisticated and more technologically advanced than their forebears. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, for example, can do a lot more than just rip down the drag strip. It also offers excellent handling, the latest infotainment features, and plenty of speed no matter which engine you choose.

A mighty 6.2-liter V8 engine is the jewel of the lineup, but the V6 and turbocharged four-cylinder also have spirit. As for features, the 2021 Camaro now comes with wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can integrate your phone to the touchscreen without having to plug it in with a USB cable. As before, poor visibility and a lack of storage space limit the Camaro's usability. But when it comes to the driving experience, the Camaro is tops in its class.

Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?

The Camaro is at its best with a V8 under the hood. From there, consider the 1SS trim level. While the LT1 is the cheapest way to get the V8, you miss out on a few desirable features (such as the bigger infotainment display, Brembo brakes and extra powertrain cooling capacity) that only come on the SS trims.

2021 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2021 Camaro comes in eight trim levels, starting with a four-cylinder 1LS and progressing to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT that can be optioned with a V6. The LT1 comes with a V8, while the 1SS and the 2SS receive further performance upgrades. Finally, the mighty ZL1 offers a supercharged V8 and track pedigree. Most come as either a coupe or convertible. Highlight features include:

1LS
This entry trim is coupe-only. It starts you off with:

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (275 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque)
  • Six-speed manual transmission (with rev matching) or optional eight-speed automatic
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Single-zone automatic climate control
  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (wireless capable for 2021)
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

1LT
Very similar to the 1LS but with:

  • Optional 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 284 lb-ft); can be paired to a 10-speed automatic
  • Power-adjustable front passenger seat
  • Greater access to optional features and packages

2LT
Adds just a few extras, such as:

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated and ventilated front seats

3LT
Comes with a bunch of extra features, including:

  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Nine-speaker Bose audio system
  • Upgraded driver information display
  • Forward collision alert
  • Head-up display
  • Rear camera mirror (rearview mirror can display live rear video camera feed)
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Wireless device charging
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Rear parking sensors

LT1
Essentially reverts back to the 1LT's feature set but has:

  • 6.2-liter V8 engine (455 hp, 455 lb-ft)
  • Six-speed manual transmission or optional 10-speed automatic
  • 20-inch wheels

1SS
Has a few more features such as:

  • Brembo brakes
  • Enhanced powertrain cooling
  • Rear spoiler
  • 8-inch touchscreen and upgraded driver information center

2SS
The 2SS combines the V8 engine with features from the 3LT.

ZL1
King-of-the-hill Camaro that adds onto the 2SS with:

  • Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine (650 hp, 650 lb-ft)
  • Upgraded Brembo brakes
  • Adaptive suspension dampers (Magnetic Ride Control)
  • Electronic limited-slip rear differential
  • Recaro front bucket seats
  • Three-spoke suede microfiber-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Many of the features found on the higher trims can be added to the lower trims through option packages. Notably, you can also add the 1LE Track Performance package to most Camaros to upgrade the brakes, V6 powertrain cooling, suspension and tires, and aerodynamics.

    Features & Specs

    LT1 2dr Convertible features & specs
    LT1 2dr Convertible
    6.2L 8cyl 6M
    MSRP$40,000
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
    1LT 2dr Convertible features & specs
    1LT 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$31,500
    MPG 19 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
    2SS 2dr Convertible features & specs
    2SS 2dr Convertible
    6.2L 8cyl 6M
    MSRP$48,500
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
    ZL1 2dr Convertible features & specs
    ZL1 2dr Convertible
    6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
    MSRP$69,000
    MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower650 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:

    Side Blind Zone Alert
    Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
    Forward Collision Alert
    Signals to the driver that the vehicle's cameras, radar, or both detect an approaching vehicle that may result in a collision.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Provides alerts when the vehicle is in reverse and the system detects approaching traffic from either side that may be out of the driver's view.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.3%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang

    Chevrolet gets the slight performance edge here, but the Mustang is a more usable and comfortable everyday car. It has a better-looking interior and more storage space. Picking between these two cars is tough.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Ford Mustang features

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger

    The Challenger is the most traditional muscle car of the three American icons. It's big, brash and heavy. You can famously pack more than 700 horsepower under the hood, but the Challenger suffers when the road gets twisty. Still, its massive trunk and back seat and available Widebody treatment give it undeniable appeal.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Dodge Challenger features

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Toyota GR Supra

    It's not the prototypical muscle car, but the GR Supra packs up to 385 horsepower (2021 model) into a lightweight coupe body. Acceleration is impressive, and it's naturally athletic around turns. Storage space and ride quality aren't great. But the GR Supra is a welcome entrant in the sports car world.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Toyota GR Supra features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Camaro both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Camaro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Camaro gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Camaro has 7.3 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro:

    Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Camaro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Camaro.

    Is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Camaro is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,500.

    Other versions include:

    • LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $40,000
    • 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,500
    • 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $48,500
    • ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $69,000
    • 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $33,500
    • 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,500
    • 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $43,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Camaro, the next question is, which Camaro model is right for you? Camaro variants include LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

