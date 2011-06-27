  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Camaro Logo Packageyes
Camaro Insignia Packageyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logoyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallionyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Red Seat Belt Coloryes
Suede Shift Knob and Boot Kityes
Sport Pedals Kityes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Black Interior Appearance Packageyes
Black Sueded Knee Padsyes
Illuminated Sill Platesyes
White Knee Padsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logoyes
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Red Knee Padsyes
Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Kalahari Knee Padsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Camaro Fender Badge Emblemyes
Body-Color High Wing Spoileryes
Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Stripesyes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Markyes
Black Lower Grille w/Gloss Black Insertsyes
White Pearl Body-Side Spear Stripesyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insertyes
Decklid Mounted Lip Spoileryes
Wicker Billyes
Body-Color Blade Spoileryes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Black Center Stripeyes
Satin Black Appearance Packageyes
Silver Hash Mark Stripesyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Center Stripeyes
Red Spider Stripesyes
Silver Body-Side Spear Stripesyes
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblemsyes
Gray Body-Side Spear Stripesyes
Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insertyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Gray Hash Mark Stripesyes
Black Rally Stripesyes
White Pearl Hash Mark Stripesyes
Satin Black Blade Spoileryes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Markyes
White Pearl Spider Stripesyes
Painted Engine Coveryes
Satin Black Rocker Moldingsyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logoyes
Dark Tint Rear Lighting Packageyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Stinger Stripeyes
Silver Spider Stripesyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Black Camaro Fender Badgeyes
Black Metallic Singer Stripeyes
Satin Black Front Fascia Extensionyes
Red Stinger Stripeyes
Satin Black Wing Spoileryes
Dark Finish Tail Lampsyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Wing Spoileryes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insertyes
Black Lower Grille w/Red Hot Insertsyes
Blue Body-Side Spear Stripesyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Blade Spoileryes
Black Spider Stripesyes
Blue Hash Mark Stripesyes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Red Hash Mark Stripesyes
Black Lower Grille w/Silver-Painted Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Second Generation Ground Effectsyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripesyes
Camaro Logo Fender Badgeyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insertyes
White Pearl Stinger Stripeyes
Dark Tint Tail Lampsyes
Body-Color Spoiler w/Wicker Packageyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Red Body-Side Spear Stripesyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitteryes
Measurements
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Black
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Crush
  • Shock
  • Rally Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
