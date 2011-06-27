  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,500
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Camaro Insignia Packageyes
Camaro Logo Packageyes
Redline Editionyes
Technology Packageyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,500
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Navigation Upgrade Kityes
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Cargo Netyes
Sport Pedals Kityes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Black Sueded Knee Padsyes
Illuminated Sill Platesyes
3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheelyes
White Knee Padsyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Sport Alloy Pedalsyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallionyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Red Seat Belt Coloryes
Suede Shift Knob and Boot Kityes
Black Interior Appearance Packageyes
Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seatsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logoyes
Red Knee Padsyes
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Kalahari Knee Padsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,500
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room55.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Camaro Fender Badge Emblemyes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripeyes
Performance Wheel Center Capsyes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Markyes
Black Lower Grille w/Gloss Black Insertsyes
20" Caliente Wheelsyes
Windscreenyes
LT 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheelsyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insertyes
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Satin Black Appearance Packageyes
Silver Hash Mark Stripesyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Wheel Locksyes
Silver Center Stripeyes
Red Spider Stripesyes
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblemsyes
Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insertyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Gray Hash Mark Stripesyes
Black Rally Stripesyes
White Pearl Hash Mark Stripesyes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Markyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheelsyes
White Pearl Spider Stripesyes
Painted Engine Coveryes
Satin Black Rocker Moldingsyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logoyes
Dark Tint Rear Lighting Packageyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Stinger Stripeyes
Silver Spider Stripesyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Black Camaro Fender Badgeyes
Black Metallic Singer Stripeyes
Satin Black Front Fascia Extensionyes
Red Stinger Stripeyes
Dark Finish Tail Lampsyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insertyes
Black Lower Grille w/Red Hot Insertsyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Capyes
Black Spider Stripesyes
Blue Hash Mark Stripesyes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
20" 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Red Hash Mark Stripesyes
Black Lower Grille w/Silver-Painted Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Camaro Logo Wheel Center Capsyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Second Generation Ground Effectsyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripesyes
Camaro Logo Fender Badgeyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheelsyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insertyes
White Pearl Stinger Stripeyes
Dark Tint Tail Lampsyes
Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Packageyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Black Lug Nutsyes
Silver RS Wheel Center Capsyes
Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3627 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Black
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Crush
  • Shock
  • Rally Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,500
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

