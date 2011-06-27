2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/570.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|2.0L Turbo 1LE Track Performance Package
|yes
|Camaro Insignia Package
|yes
|Camaro Logo Package
|yes
|Redline Edition
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|V6 1LE Track Performance Package
|yes
|Weather Protection Package
|yes
|RS Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Navigation Upgrade Kit
|yes
|Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Sport Pedals Kit
|yes
|Red Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Black Sueded Knee Pads
|yes
|Illuminated Sill Plates
|yes
|3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel
|yes
|White Knee Pads
|yes
|White Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid
|yes
|Sport Alloy Pedals
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge
|yes
|Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package
|yes
|Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion
|yes
|Black Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Red Seat Belt Color
|yes
|Suede Shift Knob and Boot Kit
|yes
|Black Interior Appearance Package
|yes
|Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seats
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Chevrolet Performance Logo
|yes
|Red Knee Pads
|yes
|Red Day Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Kalahari Knee Pads
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.3 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Camaro Fender Badge Emblem
|yes
|Body-Color High Wing Spoiler
|yes
|Black Metallic Body-Side Spear Stripes
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripe
|yes
|Performance Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Mark
|yes
|Black Lower Grille w/Gloss Black Inserts
|yes
|20" Caliente Wheels
|yes
|White Pearl Body-Side Spear Stripes
|yes
|LT 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheels
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert
|yes
|Decklid Mounted Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Wicker Bill
|yes
|Body-Color Blade Spoiler
|yes
|Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Splash Guards
|yes
|Black Center Stripe
|yes
|Satin Black Appearance Package
|yes
|Silver Hash Mark Stripes
|yes
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Black Wheel Locks
|yes
|Silver Center Stripe
|yes
|Red Spider Stripes
|yes
|Silver Body-Side Spear Stripes
|yes
|Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|Gray Body-Side Spear Stripes
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert
|yes
|Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Gray Hash Mark Stripes
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Black Rally Stripes
|yes
|White Pearl Hash Mark Stripes
|yes
|Satin Black Blade Spoiler
|yes
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Hash Mark
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels
|yes
|White Pearl Spider Stripes
|yes
|Painted Engine Cover
|yes
|Satin Black Rocker Moldings
|yes
|Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|Dark Tint Rear Lighting Package
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Silver Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Silver Spider Stripes
|yes
|White Pearl Center Stripe
|yes
|Black Camaro Fender Badge
|yes
|Black Metallic Singer Stripe
|yes
|Satin Black Front Fascia Extension
|yes
|Red Stinger Stripe
|yes
|1LE Hash Mark Decal
|yes
|Satin Black Wing Spoiler
|yes
|Dark Finish Tail Lamps
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic Wing Spoiler
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert
|yes
|Black Lower Grille w/Red Hot Inserts
|yes
|Blue Body-Side Spear Stripes
|yes
|Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic Blade Spoiler
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Cap
|yes
|Black Spider Stripes
|yes
|Blue Hash Mark Stripes
|yes
|Front Fascia Extension
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Silver Rally Stripes
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Red Hash Mark Stripes
|yes
|Black Lower Grille w/Silver-Painted Inserts
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Camaro Logo Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic Second Generation Ground Effects
|yes
|Black Metallic Hash Mark Stripes
|yes
|Camaro Logo Fender Badge
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheels
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert
|yes
|White Pearl Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Dark Tint Tail Lamps
|yes
|Black Wheel Lug Nuts and Locks Package
|yes
|Body-Color Spoiler w/Wicker Package
|yes
|White Pearl Rally Stripes
|yes
|Black Lug Nuts
|yes
|Red Body-Side Spear Stripes
|yes
|Silver RS Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Carbon Flash Metallic Front Splitter
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3354 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.1 in.
|Wheel base
|110.7 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|P245/50R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,500
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
