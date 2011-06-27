2020 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
A sportscar wrapped in muscle car clothes
A quick note before I begin, I have the 1SS 1LE trim level Camaro, which is not available on the dropdown menu to set up a customer review. I have driven a pretty broad variety of sportscars in Europe and now in the U.S. The car I traded in for this Camaro is a 2008 Corvette base which had pretty extensive suspension modifications which I raced in autocross and track events across Western Europe. And even with the heavy modifications to the Corvette, the 1LE Camaro is decisively better. It corners harder, feels crisper and communicates to the driver better than my old Corvette, and in fact better than just about anything I have ever driven. The powerplant is great, but has a minor problem with electronic throttle lag. It feels as if the power comes on just a little behind the throttle input. My old LS3 never had this issue, with immediate power delivery on throttle input. Its not really annoying, but until I got used to it, I revved a bit high when throttle blipping to begin driving in first gear. The engine otherwise is fantastic, with great torque across a wide RPM band. Visibility is really as poor as the professional reviewer noted, and could have been a far less major inconvenience with technological aids which are becoming standard across a wide band of the new car market. Why this defect was not amended as part of the design process is beyond me. Still, with vigilance and practice, this problem can be minimized. Nonetheless, I deducted one star for this issue. Overall, I am immensely satisfied with this car, minor quibbles aside. The world class handling this car is capable of pays for all.
Camaro Crazy!
Got this Camaro back in August, when I saw one driving down the road one day so, I went to the Chevrolet Dealership. After 10 minutes of test driving it, I have to say it was love at first site! Payed top dollar and now in December it has 5,129 Miles and I’ve had no issues what so ever! Drives like none other and powerful like none other. I would recommend this especially in the 2SS trim like I got if you want a Camaro (The ZL1 I mean is good but too much for the amount I’d like to pay). Like the title “Camaro Crazy!”.
Racy little thing
Nice car, Exhaust sounds strange on acceleration.
