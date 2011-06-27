2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/513.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|284 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Winter Protection Package
|yes
|Camaro Insignia Package
|yes
|Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accents
|yes
|Ceramic White Interior Accent Trim Package
|yes
|Camaro Logo Package
|yes
|Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accents
|yes
|Adrenaline Red Interior Accent Trim Package
|yes
|Weather Protection Package
|yes
|RS Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Sport Pedals Kit
|yes
|Red Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Illuminated Sill Plates
|yes
|Black Sueded Knee Pads
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Performance Logo
|yes
|White Knee Pads
|yes
|White Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid
|yes
|Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge
|yes
|Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallion
|yes
|Black Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Suede Shift Knob and Boot Kit
|yes
|Black Interior Appearance Package
|yes
|RS/SS Interior Package
|yes
|Illuminated Footwells
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|Red Day Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Red Knee Pads
|yes
|Kalahari Knee Pads
|yes
|Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripe
|yes
|Performance Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Mark
|yes
|Windscreen
|yes
|LT 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheels
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insert
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Splash Guards
|yes
|Black Center Stripe
|yes
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Black Appearance Package
|yes
|Gray Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|Metallic Black Front Splitter
|yes
|Silver Center Stripe
|yes
|Metallic Black Second Generation Ground Effects
|yes
|Red Spider Stripes
|yes
|Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Metallic Hash Mark
|yes
|Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|White Pearl Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insert
|yes
|Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Red Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Wheels
|yes
|Black Rally Stripes
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Wheels
|yes
|Clear Center High Mount Stop Lamp
|yes
|Painted Engine Cover
|yes
|Satin Black Rocker Moldings
|yes
|Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|Dark Tint Rear Lighting Package
|yes
|Black Metallic Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|White Pearl Center Stripe
|yes
|Black Camaro Fender Badge
|yes
|Black Metallic Singer Stripe
|yes
|Satin Black Front Fascia Extension
|yes
|Red Stinger Stripe
|yes
|Silver Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|Dark Finish Tail Lamps
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insert
|yes
|Blue Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|Second Generation Black Lower Grille w/Gloss Black Inserts
|yes
|Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Cap
|yes
|Decklid Blackout Decal
|yes
|Black Spider Stripes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Front Fascia Extension
|yes
|Silver Rally Stripes
|yes
|Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Gloss Black Wheel Center Caps w/Silver Bowtie
|yes
|Camaro Logo Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Black Metallic Hash Mark Decals w/Red Outline
|yes
|Camaro Logo Fender Badge
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheels
|yes
|Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insert
|yes
|Second Generation Black Lower Grille w/Silver-Painted Inserts
|yes
|Second Generation Black Lower Grille w/Red Hot Inserts
|yes
|White Pearl Rally Stripes
|yes
|Silver RS Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3715 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.9 in.
|Wheel base
|110.7 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|P245/50R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
