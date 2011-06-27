  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Winter Protection Packageyes
Camaro Insignia Packageyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accentsyes
Camaro Logo Packageyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accentsyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Cargo Netyes
Sport Pedals Kityes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Illuminated Sill Platesyes
Black Sueded Knee Padsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Performance Logoyes
White Knee Padsyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Carbon Fiber-Look Shift Knob or Medallionyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Interior Appearance Packageyes
Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seatsyes
RS/SS Interior Packageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Red Knee Padsyes
Kalahari Knee Padsyes
Structura (Brushed Aluminum) Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Black Metallic Center Stripeyes
Performance Wheel Center Capsyes
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Capyes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Silver Ice Metallic Hash Markyes
Windscreenyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Silver Ice Metallic Insertyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Carbon Flash Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Appearance Packageyes
Gray Hash Mark Decalsyes
Metallic Black Front Splitteryes
Silver Center Stripeyes
Metallic Black Second Generation Ground Effectsyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Spider Stripesyes
Satin Black Hood Stripe w/Red Hot Metallic Hash Markyes
White Pearl Hash Mark Decalsyes
Fuel Filler Door w/Visible Carbon Fiber Insertyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red Hash Mark Decalsyes
Painted Engine Coveryes
Satin Black Rocker Moldingsyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logoyes
Black Metallic Rally Stripesyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Decalsyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Black Camaro Fender Badgeyes
Satin Black Front Fascia Extensionyes
Red Stinger Stripeyes
Silver Hash Mark Decalsyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Red Hot Insertyes
Blue Hash Mark Decalsyes
Decklid Blackout Decalyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Gloss Black Wheel Center Caps w/Silver Bowtieyes
Camaro Logo Wheel Center Capsyes
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Satin Black Wheelsyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Decals w/Red Outlineyes
Camaro Logo Fender Badgeyes
SS 20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheelsyes
Fuel Filler Door in Black w/Gloss Black Insertyes
Silver SS Wheel Center Capsyes
Black SS Wheel Center Capsyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
SS 20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripeyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3956 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Shock
  • Crush
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P275/35R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
