2019 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

A refined BEAST! Camaro 1SS A10 Howie , 07/10/2019 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Why Edmunds can't have the correct trim in the drop-down menu is pure laziness on their part. There is no choice for A10, only 6M. Got my '19 1SS for $33,090 before tax/lic due to dealer discounts and I had a Mustang GT so got a $2500 rebate with that as well. The performance of this car is incredible even if I paid $50K. The A10 shifts really quick and is super smooth and rarely ever hunts for gears. It's a blast with the paddles, manual shifting or just put in D and keep it S mode or T on the freeway if you want. Mine is all stock except for a Borla s-type catback. It sounds soooooo good without being overly loud or obnoxious. I think the car looks awesome too with the stock 20s and staggered tires. Full power seat, apple car-play standard are big pluses. Handling and power are on another level. Comfort is very good. Only negative is visiblity which is mostly a hindrance at low speeds around islands in parking lots b/c of the high door sills. Otherwise on the road, hardly ever an issue for me. Gas mileage of course isn't good but hwy can be almost 30 when just cruising in 4cyl mode. I average 17.5 overall. If you want a car that drives/performs well above its price point and sounds like complete beast doing it, look no further. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not made for snow Lorena Hodges , 06/01/2019 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful It's a beautiful car but I can't handle it during bad weather. I put it in my garage and drive my Cavalier in the winter!

1LT Turbo JJS777_FZR , 05/05/2020 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful As an owner of a '14 Challenger and '04 Monte Carlo SS, the Camaro in the 6th gen form is an exceptional value. Some folks will never get over a 4 cylinder turbo offering despite the fact it is 2020. Detractors will flail there hands in the air asking where's the v8. I would not suggest a first time driver or a young driver with little experience buy a Camaro due to blind spots and overall lack of visibility. However, if you have driving experience the Camaro is fine. You adjust to the blind spots as you do in any car. I find zero issues driving it. So many reviews are negative on the bunker like interior. My gosh this is what makes it a stand out and NOT a me too car. If you want outward visibility and 95% views buy a Kia. Going back and forth between the Challenger and Camaro there is not mistaken the Camaro is the sports car. I love that GM offered the LTG engine I4 turbo in this Alpha platform. Coupled with the strong platform and lightweight of the I4 you have the makings of a great handling car. Want a bigger trunk? Buy a Challenger. The Camaro is the girl that gets invited to the Prom because she looks sexy as hell. As I was always a V8 or nothing enthusiast I am pleasantly surprised at how well the turbo engine Camaro performs. Take a look at the aftermarket offerings and these inline 4 cylinder boosted cars are quicker than you may think. Turbo threshold and lag, sure. It ok. And I haven't even talked about the less cost to insure. Btw if you drive nice you can get over 550 miles to a tank. I'm glad I don't base my buying decisions on reviews entirely. Go test drive it. See for yourself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value