2019 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

Hans Kaeser , 03/21/2019 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Just returned a brand new rental Camaro convertible after driving it for about 1,000 miles from and around San Francisco to and around LA. The car handles like a dream, feels solid and well built and its looks are stunning. Just one caveat, go for the 6 or even better the 8. The turbocharged 4 is, frankly, an embarrassment. While absolute power is just ok, there is turbo-lag and the mill sounds like a coffee grinder imitating a lawn mower. This otherwise extraordinary car deserves better.