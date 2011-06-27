  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Camaro
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Camaros for sale
MSRP Starting at
$31,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing car, embarrassing base engine

Hans Kaeser, 03/21/2019
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
19 of 22 people found this review helpful

Just returned a brand new rental Camaro convertible after driving it for about 1,000 miles from and around San Francisco to and around LA. The car handles like a dream, feels solid and well built and its looks are stunning. Just one caveat, go for the 6 or even better the 8. The turbocharged 4 is, frankly, an embarrassment. While absolute power is just ok, there is turbo-lag and the mill sounds like a coffee grinder imitating a lawn mower. This otherwise extraordinary car deserves better.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Camaros for sale

Related 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars