Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Camaro
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque650 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower650 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Winter Protection Packageyes
ZL1 Protection Packageyes
ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Performance Logoyes
Premium Carpeted Cargo Mat w/Camaro Logoyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/ZL1 Logoyes
Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Moldingyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Camaro Logo Premium Carpeted Mats Packageyes
Performance Data and Video Recorderyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
All-Weather Cargo Mat w/Camaro logoyes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Silver Ice Metallic Fuel Dooryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Metallic Center Stripeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Gloss Black Fuel Dooryes
Red Hot Fuel Dooryes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insertyes
Power Sunroofyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/ZL1 Logoyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Fuel Door w/Exposed Carbon Fiber Insertyes
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3883 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Hyper Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Red Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
P305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
