Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Winter Protection Packageyes
Camaro Insignia Packageyes
Hot Wheels Editionyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accentsyes
Camaro Logo Packageyes
Ceramic White Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Adrenaline Red Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Redline Editionyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accentsyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedals Kityes
Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seatsyes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Black Sueded Knee Padsyes
RS/SS Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Performance Logoyes
White Knee Padsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
Red Knee Padsyes
Kalahari Knee Padsyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Metallic Center Stripeyes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripeyes
Performance Wheel Center Capsyes
Windscreenyes
Red Hot Fuel Dooryes
Red Center Stripeyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Black Center Stripeyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Capyes
Gray Hash Mark Decalsyes
Silver Ice Metallic Fuel Dooryes
Silver Center Stripeyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Fuel Dooryes
Blue Rally Stripesyes
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblemsyes
White Pearl Hash Mark Decalsyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red Hash Mark Decalsyes
Black Rally Stripesyes
Blue Center Stripeyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Painted Engine Coveryes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Metallic Rally Stripesyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Decalsyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body-Color Hood Ventsyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Black Camaro Fender Badgeyes
Silver Hash Mark Decalsyes
Blue Hash Mark Decalsyes
Red Rally Stripesyes
SS Lower Grille w/Body-Color Accent Grille Insertyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Decklid Blackout Decalyes
Fuel Door w/Exposed Carbon Fiber Insertyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Camaro Logo Wheel Center Capsyes
Camaro Logo Fender Badgeyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Machined-Face Wheelsyes
Silver SS Wheel Center Capsyes
Black SS Wheel Center Capsyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3956 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crush
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Hyper Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Orange Inserts, leather
  • Ceramic While, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Kalahari, leather
  • Adrenaline Red, leather
  • Medium Ash Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P275/35R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
