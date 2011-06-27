Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
50 Years of History
It is a sports car. You definitely need the rear, side safety adder given the limited sight lines for the driver. It is low to the ground so getting in and out is tough for the senior crowd (me) but to drive it is to love it.
Finally bought my dream car.
I am loving every minute of this car. I was really surprised it was a 4-cylinder, but with the turbo it still has amazing acceleration, and it is great on gas. The handling and ride is great. The car is very comfortable (and I am a big guy). I definitely recommend this vehicle. Whether you want to cruise the highways or just drive to work everyday.
Best all around performance car for the price!
If a consumer wanted an all around performance car that will put a smile on ones face every time it is driven........this is it! I own a 1SS with 6.2 V8 and auto trans.I special ordered the optional magnetic ride control and Recaro front bucket seats,performance exhaust and really believe that is all one needs to have the all around performance car for the price! This car will literally handle as if it were on a rail! It goes when told to and stops when you need it to on a dime.....I drove a comparable mustang and challenger and neither could compare to the camaro ss for all around performance,either in a straight line or around corners! The gas mileage can be very good on the highway if driven without the lead foot!
Sports car with unique styling & great value
Stupid fast AND handles like a dream; hard to take the smile off of your face while you are driving it. Even better if you get the magnetic shocks and other optional bits. Very manageable blind spots, especially if you have the blind spot monitoring; don't listen to the people that haven't driven one. Good: Great looks, power (lots of it), handling, fun and nice creature comforts (especially 2SS) Bad: Some interior paneling is plasticky, worse on lower trims (though better than in years past) and no hanger hooks in back seat Need to know: You will draw looks in this thing, tall drivers (>6'3) may find roofline/view a bit challenging, virtually non-existent back seat, trunk space is good but opening on small side, sits low and doors are large, limited/weird storage spaces
Windshield & side windows fogging up
In humid and/or rainy weather conditions, my 2018 Chevy camaro 6cyl LT windshield & side windows fog up to the point where you are actually blind! I had the same issue with my 2016 Camaro which is why I traded it in. I have taken it in twice to be serviced with no fix! I have contacted GM & started a case file but so far no positive resolution. I’ve researched this problem on the internet & apparently it goes back as far as the 2015 Camaro from what I’ve read so far. You can read threads on Camaroid6 & There are also videos on YouTube that illustrate the problem. This is a definite safety issue!
