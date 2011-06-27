Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

50 Years of History sefrapa010@icloud.com , 11/15/2017 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It is a sports car. You definitely need the rear, side safety adder given the limited sight lines for the driver. It is low to the ground so getting in and out is tough for the senior crowd (me) but to drive it is to love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Finally bought my dream car. Jorge , 07/09/2018 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am loving every minute of this car. I was really surprised it was a 4-cylinder, but with the turbo it still has amazing acceleration, and it is great on gas. The handling and ride is great. The car is very comfortable (and I am a big guy). I definitely recommend this vehicle. Whether you want to cruise the highways or just drive to work everyday.

Best all around performance car for the price! GRUMPY TOO , 04/01/2019 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If a consumer wanted an all around performance car that will put a smile on ones face every time it is driven........this is it! I own a 1SS with 6.2 V8 and auto trans.I special ordered the optional magnetic ride control and Recaro front bucket seats,performance exhaust and really believe that is all one needs to have the all around performance car for the price! This car will literally handle as if it were on a rail! It goes when told to and stops when you need it to on a dime.....I drove a comparable mustang and challenger and neither could compare to the camaro ss for all around performance,either in a straight line or around corners! The gas mileage can be very good on the highway if driven without the lead foot!

Sports car with unique styling & great value Chad , 09/19/2019 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Stupid fast AND handles like a dream; hard to take the smile off of your face while you are driving it. Even better if you get the magnetic shocks and other optional bits. Very manageable blind spots, especially if you have the blind spot monitoring; don't listen to the people that haven't driven one. Good: Great looks, power (lots of it), handling, fun and nice creature comforts (especially 2SS) Bad: Some interior paneling is plasticky, worse on lower trims (though better than in years past) and no hanger hooks in back seat Need to know: You will draw looks in this thing, tall drivers (>6'3) may find roofline/view a bit challenging, virtually non-existent back seat, trunk space is good but opening on small side, sits low and doors are large, limited/weird storage spaces