Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

See The USA In A CAMARO Chevrolet Allen , 07/03/2018 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car in March 2018 and love every minute of driving it. Everything works great and quality control is well done. The concerns about vision are overblown. If you use the rearview mirror and side mirrors properly, sight is not a problem. The convertible top works great including the keyfob feature (which lets you lower top without being in car). The remote start feature is also a plus! This car is lots of fun to drive and it looks great. I feel it is a good value for the money and would buy it again after using it for 4 months! If you're thinking about buying one --- DO IT--You'll enjoy it and have a ton of fun!!! Edmunds asked me to update my review after owning this car for 9 months. I still feel a thrill every time I drive it, even with the top up for protection from New Jersey winters. It's a lot of fun and it looks super cool! Almost 2 years later it's still lots of fun to drive and has performed great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Convertible—great car! Terry , 03/28/2018 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Drives and rides much better than I expected—smooth, sticks to the road—very impressed. The magnetic ride control was worth the money. The dual performance exhaust is a killer option too. Fun, easy to drive car that looks and sounds great on the road. Very impressed with our Camaro. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Patchy Crystal Belville , 11/08/2018 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I LOVE CAMARO! My 2012 camaro (5th gen) is perfect other then no nav and the rearview mirror wont go into position due to the convertable top. The 2018 though leaves much to improve on. The center glovebox is practically useless. The dash is to curved in less space in the 2018 to get in and out of the car mind you I'm only 5 foot 4 inches. This car is not for someone any taller. I'm in high Hope's of Chevy going back to the 5th gen Interior but also placing the seats that will lay back farther. The 5th gen and 6th gen stink with the position of the seating. Also forgot to mention I like the meaner face on the 2012 the 2018 has to have a larger face for airflow. Seems a little much on this car. Really miss my 1986. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Convertible Camaro Mark Levitan , 12/29/2018 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 0 of 1 people found this review helpful More comfortable than the mustang, gas mileage not as good, could use more than an 18 gallon tank. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse