Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,905
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,905
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Camaro Insignia Packageyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
Black Metallic Rally Stripesyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accentsyes
Camaro Logo Packageyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accentsyes
Redline Editionyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,905
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,905
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Red Knee Bolstersyes
Recaro Performance Seatsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
White Knee Bolstersyes
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Cargo Netyes
Kalahari Knee Bolstersyes
Sport Pedals Kityes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Illuminated Sill Platesyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Black Sueded Knee Bolstersyes
Structura Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
50th Anniversary Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
Yellow Interior Trim Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/50th Anniversary Logoyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
Red Day Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Blue Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,905
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Painted Engine Coveryes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body-Color Hood Louversyes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Decalsyes
Black Metallic Center Stripeyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripeyes
Windscreenyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Black Camaro Fender Badgeyes
Silver Hash Mark Decalsyes
Red Center Stripeyes
Red Rally Stripesyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
SS Lower Grille w/Body-Color Accent Grille Insertyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Center Stripeyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
50th Anniversary Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Decklid Blackout Decalyes
50th Anniversary Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Silver Center Stripeyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
20" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 9.5" Rear 5-Split Spoke Premium Gray-Painted Machined-Face Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Camaro Logo Wheel Center Capsyes
Blue Rally Stripesyes
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblemsyes
Camaro Logo Fender Badgeyes
White Pearl Hash Mark Decalsyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red Hash Mark Decalsyes
Black Rally Stripesyes
Silver SS Wheel Center Capsyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Black SS Wheel Center Capsyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Blue Center Stripeyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3956 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Hot
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Hyper Blue Metallic
  • Krypton Green
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Ash Gray, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,905
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P275/35R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,905
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,905
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
