Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

Stick shift sticks it to you Bill , 08/15/2016 SS w/2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 25 of 31 people found this review helpful The manual transmission forces the driver to shift from first to fourth a great deal of the time. The owners' manual dictates it and states that if you don't follow the instruction to do so your transmission can be damaged. This negates the primary reason I bought a stick shift to begin with. If you want a stick, beware of this dictated shift pattern. I assume it is to help meet government milage standards, but it ruins the purpose of the stick. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Yellow SS Convertible Weekender SpeedkingATL , 07/11/2018 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an occasional driver for me, not a daily driver thus it meets my needs perfectly. The only negatives with the car to me are: 1-Small backseat (doesn't matter to me at all as I use it as a 2 seater). 2- Low gas mileage on Premium (don't drive it a lot so not an issue) 3- Small trunk ( but extra storage space in back seat so not really a big deal). The positives: 1- Strong V8 power 2- Great handling 3- Just damn fun to drive. 4- Can't buy more performance for the money. The only other negative is that the paddle shifters on the automatic tranny are a little slow to react so just put the car in Sport or Track and let the auto do its own work when driving agressively. I've only put 2000 miles on the car so far but it has been bulletproof. Top fits very well with no leakage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My new Batmobile Tom harden , 03/30/2017 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Love my new Camaro convertible handles like no other car I have had quicker than I thought a 2liter could be great on gas not muck room to carry anything but love riding with top down Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Camaro drop top back seats breakkneck situatio Driver , 02/03/2017 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 11 people found this review helpful I will not let anyone ride in the rear seats due to the lack of headrests. What is GM thinking? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse