Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
Stick shift sticks it to you
The manual transmission forces the driver to shift from first to fourth a great deal of the time. The owners' manual dictates it and states that if you don't follow the instruction to do so your transmission can be damaged. This negates the primary reason I bought a stick shift to begin with. If you want a stick, beware of this dictated shift pattern. I assume it is to help meet government milage standards, but it ruins the purpose of the stick.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Yellow SS Convertible Weekender
This is an occasional driver for me, not a daily driver thus it meets my needs perfectly. The only negatives with the car to me are: 1-Small backseat (doesn't matter to me at all as I use it as a 2 seater). 2- Low gas mileage on Premium (don't drive it a lot so not an issue) 3- Small trunk ( but extra storage space in back seat so not really a big deal). The positives: 1- Strong V8 power 2- Great handling 3- Just damn fun to drive. 4- Can't buy more performance for the money. The only other negative is that the paddle shifters on the automatic tranny are a little slow to react so just put the car in Sport or Track and let the auto do its own work when driving agressively. I've only put 2000 miles on the car so far but it has been bulletproof. Top fits very well with no leakage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My new Batmobile
Love my new Camaro convertible handles like no other car I have had quicker than I thought a 2liter could be great on gas not muck room to carry anything but love riding with top down
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New Camaro drop top back seats breakkneck situatio
I will not let anyone ride in the rear seats due to the lack of headrests. What is GM thinking?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Lovin' My Gorgeour Silver Ice V6 1LT RS 'Vert
My previous car, which was hands-down the best car I have ever owned, was a 13 1LS V6 Manual Camaro - plain Jane. The new ride is a phenomenally equipped bargain of a car with loads of performance. I wasn't sure about going from a stick to an auto, however the speed and ergonomics of the paddle shifters have made those concerns disappear. There is even a quick downshift feature you can engage by holding the left shifter - it will automatically put the tranny in the lowest allowable gear and the car will snarl! I added an after market axle-back (same type I had on my 13) and the car really sounds amazing. The drop-top is fluid and folds down nicely, much like the Corvette, with the touch of a button. No boots to deal with, just a slick tonneau. This car looks like it costs a lot more money than it did and I get tons of complements. The silver ice paint is a perfect complement to the techy, sharp lines of the car and the RS package compliments the style even further with upgraded LED lighting and 20" wheels. The car also drives AMAZING - the sport mode gives the wheel a nice, tight feel and hugs the road. The chassis is stiff and sporty and the wind noise and cowl shake are way better than any other 'vert I have owned. Finally, the seats are extraordinarily comfortable for my 5'6" female frame. I have lower back arthritis that is aggravated by poor lumbar support. I can drive this car all day with zero pain! I LOVE my new convertible! Highly recommend it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner