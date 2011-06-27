  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,800
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Winter Protection Packageyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accentsyes
Ceramic White Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Adrenaline Red Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accentsyes
Convenience and Lighting Packageyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,800
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,800
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badgeyes
Red Knee Bolstersyes
Black Interior Trim Kityes
Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Yellow Interior Trim Kityes
White Knee Bolstersyes
Kalahari Knee Bolstersyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Red Interior Trim Kityes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logoyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Structura Interior Spectrum Lightingyes
Black Sueded Knee Bolstersyes
Blue Interior Trim Kityes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Painted Engine Coveryes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Black Metallic Hash Mark Decalsyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripeyes
Windscreenyes
White Pearl Center Stripeyes
Red Rally Stripesyes
Body-Color Painted Splash Guardsyes
Red Center Stripeyes
Underhood Liner w/Camaro Logoyes
Black Center Stripeyes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Capyes
Decklid Blackout Decalyes
Front Fascia Extensionyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Silver Center Stripeyes
Silver Rally Stripesyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Blue Rally Stripesyes
Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblemsyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver Painted Wheelsyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Red Hash Mark Decalsyes
White Pearl Rally Stripesyes
Silver RS Wheel Center Capsyes
Blue Center Stripeyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
20" 5-Split Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.3 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Tintcoat
  • Hyper Blue Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Kalahari, leather
  • Medium Ash Gray, leather
  • Adrenaline Red, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Ceramic While, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,800
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,800
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
