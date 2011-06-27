Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs
|Overview
See Camaro Inventory
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|399.0/570.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Winter Protection Package
|yes
|Performance Enthusiast Package w/Red Accents
|yes
|Ceramic White Interior Accent Trim Package
|yes
|Adrenaline Red Interior Accent Trim Package
|yes
|Performance Enthusiast Package w/Gray Accents
|yes
|Convenience and Lighting Package
|yes
|Weather Protection Package
|yes
|RS Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid w/Camaro Badge
|yes
|Red Knee Bolsters
|yes
|Black Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Dark Night Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Yellow Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|White Knee Bolsters
|yes
|Kalahari Knee Bolsters
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Red Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigation
|yes
|Illuminated Footwells
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|White Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Structura Interior Spectrum Lighting
|yes
|Black Sueded Knee Bolsters
|yes
|Blue Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Painted Engine Cover
|yes
|Gray Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Black Metallic Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels w/Red Outline Stripe
|yes
|Windscreen
|yes
|White Pearl Center Stripe
|yes
|Red Rally Stripes
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Splash Guards
|yes
|Red Center Stripe
|yes
|Underhood Liner w/Camaro Logo
|yes
|Black Center Stripe
|yes
|Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblem
|yes
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|20" Polished Forged Wheels w/Black Star Center Cap
|yes
|Decklid Blackout Decal
|yes
|Front Fascia Extension
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Red Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|Silver Center Stripe
|yes
|Silver Rally Stripes
|yes
|Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Blue Rally Stripes
|yes
|Black Front and Rear Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Bright Silver Painted Wheels
|yes
|Black Outdoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Red Hash Mark Decals
|yes
|White Pearl Rally Stripes
|yes
|Silver RS Wheel Center Caps
|yes
|Blue Center Stripe
|yes
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|20" 5-Split Spoke Low Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.9 in.
|Wheel base
|110.7 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|P245/50R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,800
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic