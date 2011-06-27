  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,255
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower426 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Spring Special Editionyes
Cyber Gray Rally Stripe Packageyes
Orange Rally Stripe Packageyes
Silver Rally Stripe Packageyes
Black Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Rally Stripe Packageyes
Inferno Orange Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Blue Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
245 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Performance Short-Throw Shifteryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Yellow Interior Trim Kityes
Windscreenyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Orange Interior Trim Kityes
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
White Interior Trim Kityes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.5 in.
Exterior Options
Body-Color Hood Louversyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logoyes
20" 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Inserts and Red Flange Stripeyes
Black Molded Splash Guards (Late Availability)yes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
20" 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
21" 5-Spoke Painted Chrome Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gray Full-Length Dual Indy Stripes Packageyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
20" 5-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Inserts and Red Flange Stripe w/Tiresyes
Body-Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Black Full-Length Dual Indy Stripes Packageyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21" 5-Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Chrome fuel dooryes
Silver Full-Length Dual Indy Stripes Packageyes
20" 5-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Body-Color Painted Engine Coveryes
20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
21" Silver-Painted Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
21" Silver-Painted Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight4197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Red Rock Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Hot
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Deep Magenta Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Blue, leather
  • Inferno Orange, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
P275/40R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
