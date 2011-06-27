Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

1LE 2SS/RS Is a Civilized Beast Daily Driver effirsay , 01/24/2015 SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2014 1LE with the dual mode exhaust and Recaro seats, after looking at Mustang GTs, M3s, and 370Zs. Wanted a car that was fun to drive, comfortable, reliable, and good looking. This car was the best bang for the buck, for me, and a set of winter tires let me continue to enjoy it in the winter months. It is also one of the safest and most reliable performance cars out there. Finally, the 1LE package is fairly rare, and really improves the performance and stance of the car. Really stands out at work in a parking lot full of gray, boring Japanese and German sedans. Report Abuse

Sporty, comfortable daily driver stoopid3 , 03/27/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I'm 6' 3" and find the front seats comfortable. Automatic transmission is quick to shift and doesn't hunt much. V6 is plenty of power (~6.0 sec 0-60). Lots of low end torque so getting moving is instant. The OE tires get good reviews on tirerack and I found their traction in snow to be above average. Handling on wet and dirt roads fine. Typically people get 50,000 miles on them too! Report Abuse

Everything I was looking for voltz06 , 11/17/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I picked my 2014 V6 LS manual Camaro in October. after a 5 month search of different vehicles I narrowed the field down to this car. I do a lot of driving for work and previous experiences have shown me that those estimated mpg stickers on cars usually lean on the generous side.I believe the sticker said 28 mpg highway. Now Granted most of my driving is highway I'm averaging 25-26 mpg which I'm very pleased with since i don't normally have the lightest foot out there. The best parts of my day is the drive to and from work! So fun to drive!!! Report Abuse

Amazing car scottr32 , 07/09/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had the car for a little over six months now and it still excites me every time i start it up. The handling is incredible and ride quality was well above what I expected. With a sports car you would expect a rough ride, this car feels comparable to a high comfort car. Report Abuse