Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro Convertible
LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,523*
Total Cash Price
$19,868
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,076*
Total Cash Price
$15,082
LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,298*
Total Cash Price
$21,028
SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,688*
Total Cash Price
$14,502
SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,197*
Total Cash Price
$16,387
Camaro Coupe
SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,382*
Total Cash Price
$14,792
SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,910*
Total Cash Price
$20,448
LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,869*
Total Cash Price
$20,013
LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,013*
Total Cash Price
$17,982
LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,688*
Total Cash Price
$14,502
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,279*
Total Cash Price
$17,257
Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,788*
Total Cash Price
$19,143
LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,094*
Total Cash Price
$18,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Convertible LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$5,746
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$875
|$3,854
|$1,230
|$5,328
|$13,188
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,099
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,069
|$859
|$636
|$399
|$144
|$3,106
|Depreciation
|$3,743
|$1,628
|$1,447
|$1,299
|$1,185
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,500
|$7,299
|$10,090
|$7,320
|$11,313
|$47,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,362
|Maintenance
|$1,442
|$665
|$2,926
|$934
|$4,045
|$10,011
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,005
|Financing
|$811
|$652
|$483
|$303
|$109
|$2,358
|Depreciation
|$2,841
|$1,236
|$1,098
|$986
|$900
|$7,061
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,730
|$5,541
|$7,660
|$5,557
|$8,588
|$36,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Convertible LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$6,081
|Maintenance
|$2,011
|$927
|$4,079
|$1,302
|$5,639
|$13,958
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,163
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,131
|$909
|$673
|$422
|$152
|$3,287
|Depreciation
|$3,961
|$1,723
|$1,531
|$1,375
|$1,254
|$9,844
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,171
|$7,726
|$10,679
|$7,747
|$11,974
|$50,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Convertible SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,387
|$639
|$2,813
|$898
|$3,889
|$9,626
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$966
|Financing
|$780
|$627
|$464
|$291
|$105
|$2,267
|Depreciation
|$2,732
|$1,188
|$1,056
|$948
|$865
|$6,789
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,394
|$5,328
|$7,365
|$5,343
|$8,258
|$34,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Convertible SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,739
|Maintenance
|$1,567
|$722
|$3,179
|$1,015
|$4,395
|$10,877
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$906
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,092
|Financing
|$881
|$709
|$524
|$329
|$119
|$2,562
|Depreciation
|$3,087
|$1,342
|$1,193
|$1,071
|$977
|$7,672
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,485
|$6,021
|$8,322
|$6,038
|$9,332
|$39,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$907
|$4,278
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$652
|$2,869
|$916
|$3,967
|$9,819
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$985
|Financing
|$796
|$640
|$473
|$297
|$107
|$2,312
|Depreciation
|$2,787
|$1,212
|$1,077
|$967
|$882
|$6,925
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,562
|$5,435
|$7,512
|$5,450
|$8,423
|$35,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$5,914
|Maintenance
|$1,956
|$901
|$3,966
|$1,266
|$5,483
|$13,573
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,131
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,362
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$654
|$410
|$148
|$3,196
|Depreciation
|$3,852
|$1,675
|$1,489
|$1,337
|$1,220
|$9,572
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,836
|$7,512
|$10,385
|$7,534
|$11,644
|$48,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,788
|Maintenance
|$1,914
|$882
|$3,882
|$1,239
|$5,367
|$13,284
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,333
|Financing
|$1,076
|$865
|$640
|$402
|$145
|$3,128
|Depreciation
|$3,770
|$1,639
|$1,457
|$1,308
|$1,194
|$9,369
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,584
|$7,353
|$10,164
|$7,373
|$11,396
|$47,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$1,720
|$792
|$3,488
|$1,114
|$4,822
|$11,936
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$994
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,198
|Financing
|$967
|$777
|$575
|$361
|$130
|$2,811
|Depreciation
|$3,388
|$1,473
|$1,309
|$1,176
|$1,073
|$8,418
|Fuel
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$9,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,409
|$6,607
|$9,133
|$6,625
|$10,240
|$43,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,387
|$639
|$2,813
|$898
|$3,889
|$9,626
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$802
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$966
|Financing
|$780
|$627
|$464
|$291
|$105
|$2,267
|Depreciation
|$2,732
|$1,188
|$1,056
|$948
|$865
|$6,789
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,394
|$5,328
|$7,365
|$5,343
|$8,258
|$34,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$1,651
|$760
|$3,347
|$1,069
|$4,628
|$11,455
|Repairs
|$544
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$1,002
|$3,772
|Taxes & Fees
|$954
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,150
|Financing
|$928
|$746
|$552
|$346
|$125
|$2,698
|Depreciation
|$3,251
|$1,414
|$1,257
|$1,128
|$1,029
|$8,079
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$9,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,989
|$6,340
|$8,764
|$6,358
|$9,827
|$41,279
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$1,831
|$843
|$3,713
|$1,185
|$5,133
|$12,706
|Repairs
|$603
|$700
|$817
|$953
|$1,111
|$4,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,059
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,030
|$828
|$612
|$384
|$139
|$2,992
|Depreciation
|$3,606
|$1,568
|$1,394
|$1,251
|$1,142
|$8,961
|Fuel
|$1,909
|$1,965
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$2,148
|$10,132
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,080
|$7,033
|$9,722
|$7,053
|$10,901
|$45,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camaro Coupe LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$5,452
|Maintenance
|$1,803
|$831
|$3,657
|$1,167
|$5,056
|$12,514
|Repairs
|$594
|$689
|$805
|$939
|$1,095
|$4,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,043
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,014
|$815
|$603
|$378
|$137
|$2,947
|Depreciation
|$3,552
|$1,544
|$1,373
|$1,232
|$1,125
|$8,826
|Fuel
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$1,994
|$2,054
|$2,115
|$9,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,912
|$6,926
|$9,575
|$6,946
|$10,735
|$45,094
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Camaro
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
