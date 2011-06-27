Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
Good for the money
I traded in a 2012 Honda Civic ex and got a 2014 camaro LS. It really seems like a lot of car for the money you pay. It's pretty much the price of a same year civic coupe, maybe with an option or two or a trim level above base but still... It's not much more expensive then a Ford Focus either. You basically are just giving up fuel economy and getting a lot more car for the money. I mean the base model is 323 hp and you can get 1-3 year old used ones well under 20k that have only few miles on them. Very affordable! If you have money to spend you have a supercharged beast in the ZL1 and then the Z28 which has a 7.0 L V8. The car is a lot of fun to drive. the front seats are very comfortable. The back seats are very cramped however. Visibility out of the back isn't very good but I'm getting used to that. Trunk space is great - but I'd rather have more backseat space. Pretty sure the trunk ate the backseat. Also the sound system is decent but lacks a USB port for a flash drive or cell phone sync cord. A tad dissappointing considering the civic I owned had a usb and you could pick songs on a phone or iPod through the cars sound system while driving with relative ease. Now being stuck with an old aux cord you would have to scroll through your phone which is dangerous while driving. Next car I'll have to get that type of system again as it was extremely convient for playing MP3's. So to summarize, PROS are the cars looks performance, trunk space and comfort in the front seats for a very reasonable cost. CONS are the cramped back seats, rear view visibility and lack of a USB port, though that may be an option in a more expensive trim level. Fuel economy is fairly decent highway if you are on cruise control, otherwise it's not great but not horrible.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worth every penny
This is a fun car and made to be driven with the top down. This car is a 5 with the top down and a 3.75 out of 5 with the top up. (With the top up you will notice its not as quiet as a sedan and the visibility is limited.) This is not an expensive car, but a real head turner and when you drive it expect to get a smile and an envious thumbs up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Muscle Car with a capital M
I've always had a fondness for the '67-'68 Chevy Camaro's, and when this redesign was unveiled in the 2000's, it harkened back to those Muscle Car glory days. I liked the hard top version, but LOVED the ragtop. I never thought I'd own one, but living in California, I'd dreamed of tooling up and down the coast in a hot rod convertible and I was finally able to get one. My Camaro Convertible SS is a joy. While it's NOT a sports car in the vein of what comes out of German, Italy or the UK, it is a classic American Muscle Car to be sure. It is a big/heavy car and it won't get you from 0 to 60 in record time, but where you feel its power is at speed; if you're at 60 it'll get you into the speedometer stratosphere in the blink of an eye. Overall the car is a definite hit, while its misses are mostly concealed from the outside eye. My take on the pros: great styling with head turning looks, power to spare, good steering with a firm grip on the road even in tight turns, reliability (in 4 years, I've had only routine maintenance/servicing and no repairs), dynamic Infotainment and superior Boston Acoustics sound systems, Brembo brakes, a heavy and very well insulated canvas top, massive 20" wheels, decent highway mileage (for a heavy V8). And the cons: Tank slit window poor visibility with huge blind spots, a surfeit of plastic on the cheapish-looking interior, barely effective sun visors, center console instrumentation placement is not very functional, a virtually non-existent back seat (this car really is a glorified 2-seater), too small an opening on trunk. All things considered though, the Camaro convertible is a blast to drive and you'd be extremely hard pressed to find a better looking/driving performance car for the money. As the song "Freeway of Love" says: "So drop the top, baby, and let's cruise on into: It's Better Than Ever Street".
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
puff
not for the faint of heart!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Fun!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner