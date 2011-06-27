  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Camaro
Overview
$38,685
$38,685
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$38,685
$38,685
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$38,685
$38,685
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$38,685
$38,685
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower426 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$38,685
$38,685
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
$38,685
$38,685
Cyber Gray Rally Stripe Packageyes
Orange Rally Stripe Packageyes
Silver Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Black Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Rally Stripe Packageyes
Black Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hockey Stripe Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$38,685
$38,685
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$38,685
$38,685
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$38,685
$38,685
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$38,685
$38,685
Performance Short-Throw Shifteryes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Boston Acoustics Systemyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Footwells and Cup Holdersyes
Windscreenyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
$38,685
$38,685
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$38,685
$38,685
premium clothyes
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
$38,685
$38,685
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.5 in.
Exterior Options
$38,685
$38,685
21" 5-Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accentsyes
Quarter Flaresyes
Body-Color Painted Engine Coveryes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Gray Insertsyes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Blade Silver Inserts and Red Flange Stripeyes
21" 5-Spoke Painted Chrome-Plated Race-Inspired Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Argent Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body-Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Measurements
$38,685
$38,685
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight4116 lbs.
Gross weight4883 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
$38,685
$38,685
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Rally Yellow
  • Blue Ray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
$38,685
$38,685
P275/40R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$38,685
$38,685
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$38,685
$38,685
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
