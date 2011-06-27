Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323.0/532.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|323 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Cyber Gray Rally Stripe Package
|yes
|White Rally Stripe Package
|yes
|Mojave Interior Accent Trim Package
|yes
|Orange Rally Stripe Package
|yes
|Silver Rally Stripe Package
|yes
|White Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|Black Rally Stripe Package
|yes
|Inferno Orange Interior Accent Trim Package
|yes
|Black Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|Gray Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|RS Package
|yes
|Hot Wheels Special Edition
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|8 total speakers
|yes
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Boston Acoustics premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|245 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Audio System w/Navigation
|yes
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Footwells and Cup Holders
|yes
|Windscreen
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Embroidered Center Console Lid
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Rear head room
|35.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|42.5 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|21" 5-Spoke Polished Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|21" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accents
|yes
|Quarter Flares
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire and Wheel
|yes
|Body-Color Painted Engine Cover
|yes
|19" Bright Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Gray Inserts
|yes
|Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Door
|yes
|Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripes
|yes
|21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Blade Silver Inserts and Red Flange Stripe
|yes
|21" 5-Spoke Painted Chrome-Plated Race-Inspired Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripes
|yes
|Body-Color Grille
|yes
|Argent Color Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Black Indoor Vehicle Cover
|yes
|Body-Color Ground Effects Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Front track
|63.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3995 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|112.3 in.
|Width
|75.5 in.
|Rear track
|64.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|All season tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P245/50R19 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,435
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
