Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower323 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,435
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Cyber Gray Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Rally Stripe Packageyes
Mojave Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Orange Rally Stripe Packageyes
Silver Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Black Rally Stripe Packageyes
Inferno Orange Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Black Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hockey Stripe Packageyes
RS Packageyes
Hot Wheels Special Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,435
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
245 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,435
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Footwells and Cup Holdersyes
Windscreenyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,435
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,435
21" 5-Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accentsyes
Quarter Flaresyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Body-Color Painted Engine Coveryes
19" Bright Aluminum Wheelsyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Gray Insertsyes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Blade Silver Inserts and Red Flange Stripeyes
21" 5-Spoke Painted Chrome-Plated Race-Inspired Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
Argent Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body-Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3995 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Rally Yellow
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Inferno Orange, leather
  • Black (Hot Wheels Edition), leather
  • Mojave, leather
  • Dusk Mojave, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,435
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,435
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,435
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
