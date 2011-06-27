Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
Camaro LT w/ RS Package
I recently bought a 2013 Camaro LT with the RS Package (automatic)..best decision I could make! I love my new Camaro, it's a blast to drive, a total head turner. Only complaint is very poor visibility when backing out of a parking spot. So I just back in so I'm pulling out nose first and problem solved. It gets great gas mileage. I constantly get compliments when filling up at the gas station. I bought it with 20K miles on it, it was a lease car turned in and was in perfect condition.
I love my Camaro
I have enjoyed the past 3 years in my Camaro, even though it is a base model. This is my 3rd Camaro that I've owned, and the V6 outperforms the older V8s models that I've had. There are little things that I really appreciate, such as the windows opening a crack when you open the doors, so you never get the it didn't close all the way situation. Or, the radio staying on after you remove the keys and shuts off after you open a door. The seats are comfortable, the dashboard well laid out and easy to manipulate. You can only stream phone over bluetooth, so I have to connect via auxiliary connection to play music from my phone. It does have XM/Sirius, CD player (plays MP3s on CD too), and is smart enough to remember different music settings between radio/cd and the auxiliary input. When I had On-Star, they were able to send directions to the dashboard, which was almost like having a nav system. The trunk has room, but the opening doesn't allow you to put larger items into it, which is too bad. It is the best Camaro that I've driven in the winters, but still not very good in the snow. Visibility takes some getting used to as you sit lower and things feel like they are at neck level, though you can adjust the seat height. I've also been able to fit my child in the back seat from 7-10 years old, though he's soon outgrowing it. If I were looking for a used muscle car, I wouldn't hesitate in getting this. If you want something quick, but don't necessarily drive fast on a regular basis, I'd say the V6 would be fine for those times when you want to have a little fun. Pros: Quick acceleration Fun to drive Comfortable Well laid out controls/dash Added intelligent designs Cons: Trunk opening Base stereo doesn't stream audio over bluetooth, just phone Mileage (I average 24 mpg mixed)
Love this car!
I bought a 2001 1LS in April 11 from Terry Cullen Chevy in Morrow Georgia, and I just traded for a 2LS in April 13. Great remake of a classic Chevy muscle car. Rock solid no rattle body and chassis, stiff and taught, really good road car. LFX 323 horse power V6 gets the job done for me, brisk acceleration, strong pull from 55 mph till..........well, whatever. Comfy seats, Bluetooth, Sirius radio, CD, aux port, power locks windows trunk release, it has all the standard goodies you would want...........and this is a base model. Never had a problem in 61,520 miles with my 2011, I am sure the 2013 is going to be the same!
Know the Facts
I have wanted to get a Camaro since they started making them again in 2009 but when they came out the dealerships marked them up as high as $5000 above sticker. So I settled on a Mustang waiting for the price to get more reasonable. Since then the trans on the mustang went out after 4 years and I found a new 2013 2LS in Las Vegas that was below sticker price. Yes I bought it and found out it has true dual exhaust, 323 HP, 4 wheel independent suspension, and extremely FUN to drive. If your looking for a sports car for half the price of a Corvette, this is the way to go in style. If your looking for a Cadillac, Buy a Cadillac.
A real head turner.
I purchased my 2013 Camaro LT2 nearly 4 months ago. Opted for the 6, with a manual transmission and the RS package. A blast to drive, and quite the head turner for many passing motorists and pedestrians alike. Car is solid, plenty of pull, and I love the sound/feel of the exhaust in the higher RPM's. HUD is a nice touch, and gauges are easily visible. Rear leg room is limited, and I wouldn't recommend it. Its a daily driver for me, and I look forward to it. Rear visibility is limited, but with the optional camera assist, I can see just about everything I need when backing up. Getting about 24 MPG now, with a mix of city and highway driving.
