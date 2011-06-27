Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

2013 camaro convertible 2lt FUN chrisrich13 , 05/22/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful One word FUN This car has everything you need to have a great time driving. I was not certain which engine to get when I ordered this car the v8 sounds great , the 6 cyl gets good gas mileage and has more power than you need. So if your on the fence about which engine to purchase you will be still having a blast with the 6 cyl. Report Abuse

2013 V6 Camaro Convertible 2 LT auto trans joemac26 , 03/25/2014 LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned three Camaros, a 1991 coupe, 1995 convertible and my current 2013 convertible.This is undoubtedly the best one yet. Great performance from the V6, good mileage and this sucker handles like an Indy car on the curves. Plus it has a very good ride. The engine pulls as good or better than the other two V8 models and I am getting used to the V6 sound. Mine is Blue Ray Metallic with white stripes and I entered it in its first car show Saturday and it won Ist place in its class. I also get a lot of great comments about it. I was going to buy a corvette but I'm glad I didn't 'cause this car gets much more attention and can run on the "cheap" gas. I love this car!!! I have since installed a Solo Performance cat back exhaust system and it makes the V6 sound as cool as a V8!! I love this car even more now!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Most Fun You Can Have on 4 Wheels dex10 , 05/21/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just got a new 2SS model convertible and all I can say is . . . OMG! I came out of an Audi A4 Avant with the 3.0 engine, which is a great car with excellent performance and appointments. The Camaro is my very first muscle car and convertible, so I thought I'd do it up right. Pretty much everything I've read about it thus far, both pro and con, is true. Bottom-line, it is a beautiful car to look at (LOVE the retro look and feel)--top up or down, and is really a blast to drive. While I will miss the nimbleness of the Audi and its German engineering as compared to the heft of the Camaro, the V8 engine certainly makes it fun to throw that weight around!

Turned in with 45K on it chuckfromli , 06/23/2013 SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I turned my Camaro in when the lease was up in April 2017. It had about 45K on it by then. Overall, it was a very good car, very reliable, it's just not great as a daily driver and it's not comfortable for long trips. Visibility is limited and the seats are just not made for sitting for hours on end. Also, it was noisy. I replaced it with a CPO Lexus RX 350, which I bought. I'm very happy with that car, no issues at all yet and it's much better for making the 1100 mile trip from NY to FL. Also, the Lexus is slightly better on gas and uses regular, which is a tremendous savings. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value