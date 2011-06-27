Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323.0/532.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|323 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Cyber Gray Metallic Stripe Package
|yes
|Gray Hood and Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|White Hood and Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|Orange Stripe Package
|yes
|White Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|Silver Stripe Package
|yes
|Rear Vision Package
|yes
|Convenience and Connectivity Package
|yes
|Black Stripe Package
|yes
|Black Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|Gray Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|White Stripe Package
|yes
|RS Package
|yes
|Black Hood and Hockey Stripe Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Boston Acoustics System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Rear head room
|35.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.4 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|19" Bright Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire and Wheel
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Front track
|63.7 in.
|Length
|190.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3741 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.37 cd.
|Height
|54.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|93.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.3 in.
|Width
|75.5 in.
|Rear track
|64.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|P245/55R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,280
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
