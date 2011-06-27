Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

2012 Camaro 2LT robertrcollins , 07/21/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I purchase a new 2012 Camaro 2LT Convertible. The car has the top problems, rub marks, and started cutting a hole in its top. GM has no fix for this. The car was very nice, but overpriced for what you get. I had the recall done, still had problems. I have since sold the car. Report Abuse

Awesome Vehicle kcman , 06/10/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2012 Camaro convertible (V6) 2LT with the 45th anniversary package and the vehicle is awesome. It handles great and looks great (getting lots of compliments). I considered the Mustang but thought the options available on the Camaro were much better (i.e., the Mustang only had the option for 18 inch wheels where the Camaro comes standard with that and has options for the 19 and 20 inch wheels). Also, the Camaro looks much nicer (in my opinion). Great car. Report Abuse

2012 SS/RS Camaro Convertible willieb52 , 09/30/2014 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased my Camaro from the dealer in March of 2014. It was a trade-in with 7,000 miles, so it is practically new. The drivers and passengers seats are extremely comfortable, but there is practically no leg room in the back seat if the people in the front are of normal height. So if you are looking to have more than one passenger then this is not the car for you. Vision to the rear is some what limited, but the backup camera solves this issue. If you are looking for a fun car that turns a lot of heads, you can't go wrong with the SS convertible. Report Abuse

40th aniversaary class 72 72class2012 , 05/01/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car is great love every thing about it! Report Abuse