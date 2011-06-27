Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
2012 Camaro 2LT
I purchase a new 2012 Camaro 2LT Convertible. The car has the top problems, rub marks, and started cutting a hole in its top. GM has no fix for this. The car was very nice, but overpriced for what you get. I had the recall done, still had problems. I have since sold the car.
Awesome Vehicle
I purchased a 2012 Camaro convertible (V6) 2LT with the 45th anniversary package and the vehicle is awesome. It handles great and looks great (getting lots of compliments). I considered the Mustang but thought the options available on the Camaro were much better (i.e., the Mustang only had the option for 18 inch wheels where the Camaro comes standard with that and has options for the 19 and 20 inch wheels). Also, the Camaro looks much nicer (in my opinion). Great car.
2012 SS/RS Camaro Convertible
I purchased my Camaro from the dealer in March of 2014. It was a trade-in with 7,000 miles, so it is practically new. The drivers and passengers seats are extremely comfortable, but there is practically no leg room in the back seat if the people in the front are of normal height. So if you are looking to have more than one passenger then this is not the car for you. Vision to the rear is some what limited, but the backup camera solves this issue. If you are looking for a fun car that turns a lot of heads, you can't go wrong with the SS convertible.
40th aniversaary class 72
Car is great love every thing about it!
Looks great but could sound a little meaner for a muscle car
Bought a dark grey SS/RS convertible 6 mos ago with auto transmission. The engine sound and exhaust are pretty weak for an american muscle car. Mustang 5.0 sounds much better but I really wanted a Camaro. I have modified it with American Racing Headers, Cold Air intake and MagnaFlow exhaust. It now is quicker and sounds so much better. The 2013 iSS will take care of my comments about sound etc.. Overall, really enjoy the car and get lots of compliments.
