Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Torque278 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower312 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Cyber Gray Metallic Stripe Packageyes
Ground Effects Packageyes
Machined Aluminum w/Black Accents Wheels Packageyes
Gray Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Orange Stripe Packageyes
Silver Stripe Packageyes
Black Painted Aluminum Wheels Packageyes
Black Stripe Packageyes
Inferno Orange Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Black Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Stripe Packageyes
Synergy Series Special Edition 2yes
RS Packageyes
Synergy Series Special Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,350
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
245 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,350
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Premium Carpeted Floormatsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,350
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Car Cover, Gray w/Black Stripesyes
20" x 8" Front and 20" x 9" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Quarter Flaresyes
Power Sunroofyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
19" Bright Aluminum Wheelsyes
Car Cover, Red w/Black Stripesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Front track63.7 in.
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Rally Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Synergy Green Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray w/Synergy Green Accent Panels, leather
  • Black w/Synergy Green Accent Panels, leather
  • Inferno Orange, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,350
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
