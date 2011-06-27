  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Camaro
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower426 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Cyber Gray Metallic Stripe Packageyes
Silver Stripe Packageyes
Black Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Stripe Packageyes
Black Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
RS Packageyes
Orange Stripe Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Boston Acoustics Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
20" x 8" Front and 20" x 9" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Rally Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P275/40R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
