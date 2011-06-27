Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2002 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,830
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,830
8 total speakersyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,830
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Rear head room35.2 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length193.5 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height51.2 in.
EPA interior volume81.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Rally Red
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/50R Z tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,830
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
