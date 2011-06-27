  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Camaro
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a review
See all Camaros for sale
List Price
$9,995
Used Camaro for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

35th anniversary edition Camaro SS

rljarvis, 04/30/2002
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is my 5th Camaro & I wanted to get the last of the breed when GM the ends the F-body, so I got the 35th Anniversary edition Camaro SS convertible. Too much for a regular Camaro ($38k+), but well worth it for a collector edition of 1 of the last of the true muscle cars. Great performance thru a bullet proof 6 speed tranny & fun to drive. 'Arrest me red' is not my favorite color, but this is a very nice package with exterior stripes, leather, large wheels and tires; an overall package that makes for a real performance car, easily capable of serious performance upgrades, yet with decent gas mileage a& a civilized car capable of commuting in the worst traffic.

Report Abuse

2002 Camaro Convertible

camaro02, 12/30/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent reliability. I have had this car for almost five years and have spent $0 on repairs, outside of normal maintenance. Gas mileage is great, given the current price of gas. Unique enough that I typically do not see another like it going down the road. Handling is excellent. I drive the car year round and have driven in a foot of snow with no problem (My son's Mazda 626 got stuck!)

Report Abuse

Best Car for the Money

taxman, 11/02/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have owned. It is a 2002 Camaro SS convertible with the six speed transmission. It really flies when you hit the gas and when not hot rodding this car gets great gas mileage. I would recommend this car to anyone as far as performance, reliability, and looks.

Report Abuse

I Can't Believe They Stopped Production

sabshga, 08/08/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Getting a new job that would have me driving 90 miles a day, I wanted something fun and handsome. I test drove every car from $21 to $35K. What can I say, convertible, 5.7 litre, V8, 310 HP with leather and a 500 watt stereo for $30K with 0% financing for 60 months. How can you drive an A4, a 325, (shiver) an X-type or a Mustang when you can drive this. Hit the gas and your head hits the back of the seat. I love this car.

Report Abuse

love of a legend

Aw311, 06/11/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great performance of a 60's muscle cars like the 427 camaro's of old, with double the fuel economy, three times the amount of handling and features. Best of all the Ls1 V8 aluminum block with alot of performance availability, what a push rod legend. These cars can really lay down the low end power. Ad a good exhaust and air intake and 400 hp is not too far off for under half the price of expensive imports or the vette. Great driving on back roads and drag strip launches on high way on ramps what a blast to drive..

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Camaros for sale

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles