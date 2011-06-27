Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

35th anniversary edition Camaro SS rljarvis , 04/30/2002 4 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Camaro & I wanted to get the last of the breed when GM the ends the F-body, so I got the 35th Anniversary edition Camaro SS convertible. Too much for a regular Camaro ($38k+), but well worth it for a collector edition of 1 of the last of the true muscle cars. Great performance thru a bullet proof 6 speed tranny & fun to drive. 'Arrest me red' is not my favorite color, but this is a very nice package with exterior stripes, leather, large wheels and tires; an overall package that makes for a real performance car, easily capable of serious performance upgrades, yet with decent gas mileage a& a civilized car capable of commuting in the worst traffic. Report Abuse

2002 Camaro Convertible camaro02 , 12/30/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent reliability. I have had this car for almost five years and have spent $0 on repairs, outside of normal maintenance. Gas mileage is great, given the current price of gas. Unique enough that I typically do not see another like it going down the road. Handling is excellent. I drive the car year round and have driven in a foot of snow with no problem (My son's Mazda 626 got stuck!)

Best Car for the Money taxman , 11/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have owned. It is a 2002 Camaro SS convertible with the six speed transmission. It really flies when you hit the gas and when not hot rodding this car gets great gas mileage. I would recommend this car to anyone as far as performance, reliability, and looks.

I Can't Believe They Stopped Production sabshga , 08/08/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Getting a new job that would have me driving 90 miles a day, I wanted something fun and handsome. I test drove every car from $21 to $35K. What can I say, convertible, 5.7 litre, V8, 310 HP with leather and a 500 watt stereo for $30K with 0% financing for 60 months. How can you drive an A4, a 325, (shiver) an X-type or a Mustang when you can drive this. Hit the gas and your head hits the back of the seat. I love this car.