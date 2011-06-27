Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
35th anniversary edition Camaro SS
This is my 5th Camaro & I wanted to get the last of the breed when GM the ends the F-body, so I got the 35th Anniversary edition Camaro SS convertible. Too much for a regular Camaro ($38k+), but well worth it for a collector edition of 1 of the last of the true muscle cars. Great performance thru a bullet proof 6 speed tranny & fun to drive. 'Arrest me red' is not my favorite color, but this is a very nice package with exterior stripes, leather, large wheels and tires; an overall package that makes for a real performance car, easily capable of serious performance upgrades, yet with decent gas mileage a& a civilized car capable of commuting in the worst traffic.
2002 Camaro Convertible
Excellent reliability. I have had this car for almost five years and have spent $0 on repairs, outside of normal maintenance. Gas mileage is great, given the current price of gas. Unique enough that I typically do not see another like it going down the road. Handling is excellent. I drive the car year round and have driven in a foot of snow with no problem (My son's Mazda 626 got stuck!)
Best Car for the Money
This is the best car I have owned. It is a 2002 Camaro SS convertible with the six speed transmission. It really flies when you hit the gas and when not hot rodding this car gets great gas mileage. I would recommend this car to anyone as far as performance, reliability, and looks.
I Can't Believe They Stopped Production
Getting a new job that would have me driving 90 miles a day, I wanted something fun and handsome. I test drove every car from $21 to $35K. What can I say, convertible, 5.7 litre, V8, 310 HP with leather and a 500 watt stereo for $30K with 0% financing for 60 months. How can you drive an A4, a 325, (shiver) an X-type or a Mustang when you can drive this. Hit the gas and your head hits the back of the seat. I love this car.
love of a legend
Great performance of a 60's muscle cars like the 427 camaro's of old, with double the fuel economy, three times the amount of handling and features. Best of all the Ls1 V8 aluminum block with alot of performance availability, what a push rod legend. These cars can really lay down the low end power. Ad a good exhaust and air intake and 400 hp is not too far off for under half the price of expensive imports or the vette. Great driving on back roads and drag strip launches on high way on ramps what a blast to drive..
