Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive, reliable enough
Love this car. Affordable, good looks. Some of the best suspension for a factory vehicle. Engine and transmission are great. Handles great. NOTE: front wheels are toe'd out (easily adjusted) which makes for great cornering but on the highway the tires will grab any surface imperfections and go that direction. Makes the driver pay attention. Convertible top works flawlessly and the material that it is made out of is excellent. Material is like a heavy canvas with good texture and looks. Common to this model: window motors burning out because of low voltage. I installed an aftermarket window motor wiring kit.
Super fun gas saver
I bought this Camaro with 100K on it. It runs and looks new. It was owned by a preacher's daughter (really) and she babied it. I wanted a car that was better on gas than my 4x4 F150. This Camaro has been turning in mpg between 28 and 31 in mixed town and interstate driving. I had in mind of buying some boring 'old guy' car like a Buick Century. This lil Camaro is so much more better looking, more fun and better mpg to boot. I love this car.
Surprised and very happy
I wanted a convertible. I looked at the Sebring, SAAB, some Toyota (I forgot what) and the Mustang. Of all the cars I checked, the Mustang impressed me the most but was not the same fun car as my '67. One cold snowy winter day I saw an 01 Camaro on the used car lot. I took it for a ride and never bought a car so fast. Buying a used high performance convertible is not the safest buy. I bought the extended warranty realizing I was buying a car that may have been previously purchased for speed. It has been great. Did not need the extended warranty. Love the car. I hate to drive it in the winter because it is so attractive. I never want anything to hurt its appearance. Love it a lot
my baby
I bought my camaro new,almost it had 5000 miles on it, and I love it. I get a lot of compliments and yes the hump on passenger side is inconvenient for a passenger but I too would buy another camero convertible
Just when they got it right...
... no more Camaro.
