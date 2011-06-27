Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

2000 Z28 Ray Yankura , 10/16/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The engine is awsome. Handling is great. Matching panels is terrible. I don't use it when it rains and I store it in the winter. Had to purchase new tires after 12,000 miles. I don't hot rod it either. Sound system is great. I have the 500 Watt Monsoon. Paint is pretty good. I have not taken it for service since I purchased it. Not a family car. Only use it on week ends. I have added some body decals which give it a better apperance. Have lots of people tell me how nice the car looks. Runs very well. I guess the engine is what sold me. Report Abuse

2000 V6 Automatic with T-Tops camarogrl00 , 06/03/2011 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I had my wonderful Camaro for 8 years, over 98000 miles. Although I went through 4 sets of tires and breaks on normal driving, which I feel was WAY too many replacements. I still loved her. No matter how old this car gets the body style is still something so appealing. Unfortunately she needed too much done to it for me to keep driving, antoher set of tires and other stuff, I had to get rid of her. Anyone who has had a chance to own this fun and awesome car knows what a gem it is, regardless of any issues. I miss her everyday still and it has been 3 years since she was traded in. Report Abuse

Simply put Camaro Z28 2000Z28 , 02/15/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best car I've ever owned. "A corvette with a back seat" Can not find performance like this for the money. I own a 2000 Camaro z28 with t-tops, it is seabring silver metallic with black leather. It is just beautiful. It can be sporty, a muscle car and it can be classy all at the same time.Great for everyday driving, or for just cruisin around. I love this car so much and would never trade it for another so called "sportscar". Report Abuse

Best GM car I have ever owned. emarkay , 11/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Practical, performance, economy. Yes, I am talking about a Camaro Z28! 25 MPG average, 300plus HP, seats 4, has carried china cabinets, 15 bags of mulch, dinette sets, or 30 days worth of "on the road" stuff, and goes from 0 to 60 in six seconds. It never let us down, saved our life when a SUV decided to change lanes at 70 without looking, never too hot with the shades in, a convertible with the T-tops out, and for safety, features Rear Wheel Drive (as opposed to Wrong Wheel Drive - one must never let ones tires turn, stop and go all at once!) Report Abuse