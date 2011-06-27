Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
2000 Z28
The engine is awsome. Handling is great. Matching panels is terrible. I don't use it when it rains and I store it in the winter. Had to purchase new tires after 12,000 miles. I don't hot rod it either. Sound system is great. I have the 500 Watt Monsoon. Paint is pretty good. I have not taken it for service since I purchased it. Not a family car. Only use it on week ends. I have added some body decals which give it a better apperance. Have lots of people tell me how nice the car looks. Runs very well. I guess the engine is what sold me.
2000 V6 Automatic with T-Tops
I had my wonderful Camaro for 8 years, over 98000 miles. Although I went through 4 sets of tires and breaks on normal driving, which I feel was WAY too many replacements. I still loved her. No matter how old this car gets the body style is still something so appealing. Unfortunately she needed too much done to it for me to keep driving, antoher set of tires and other stuff, I had to get rid of her. Anyone who has had a chance to own this fun and awesome car knows what a gem it is, regardless of any issues. I miss her everyday still and it has been 3 years since she was traded in.
Simply put Camaro Z28
Best car I've ever owned. "A corvette with a back seat" Can not find performance like this for the money. I own a 2000 Camaro z28 with t-tops, it is seabring silver metallic with black leather. It is just beautiful. It can be sporty, a muscle car and it can be classy all at the same time.Great for everyday driving, or for just cruisin around. I love this car so much and would never trade it for another so called "sportscar".
Best GM car I have ever owned.
Practical, performance, economy. Yes, I am talking about a Camaro Z28! 25 MPG average, 300plus HP, seats 4, has carried china cabinets, 15 bags of mulch, dinette sets, or 30 days worth of "on the road" stuff, and goes from 0 to 60 in six seconds. It never let us down, saved our life when a SUV decided to change lanes at 70 without looking, never too hot with the shades in, a convertible with the T-tops out, and for safety, features Rear Wheel Drive (as opposed to Wrong Wheel Drive - one must never let ones tires turn, stop and go all at once!)
My 2000 Z28
For 10 Years I've always wanted a Camaro and in 2003 I finaly bought a used 2000 Z28 with 34,000. This car is an absolute fun to drive, very comfortable, sporty and fast. I'm a car guy 100% and this car is a pleasure to drive. But the build quality is, and I'm very sorry to say, is poor. The transmission went for no apparent reason and I've had incredible problems with the differential. The driver's seat wears out every 2 years and the V8 engine makes a lot of lifter noise when cold (cheap Chevy engine). I've had to replace the cat converters every 20K miles- thankfully still under warranty. Regardless I love the car. Fuel milege is a dependable/constant 17/25.
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner