  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Camaro
5(60%)4(28%)3(9%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.5
35 reviews
Write a review
See all Camaros for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,966 - $4,479
Used Camaro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2000 Z28

Ray Yankura, 10/16/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The engine is awsome. Handling is great. Matching panels is terrible. I don't use it when it rains and I store it in the winter. Had to purchase new tires after 12,000 miles. I don't hot rod it either. Sound system is great. I have the 500 Watt Monsoon. Paint is pretty good. I have not taken it for service since I purchased it. Not a family car. Only use it on week ends. I have added some body decals which give it a better apperance. Have lots of people tell me how nice the car looks. Runs very well. I guess the engine is what sold me.

Report Abuse

2000 V6 Automatic with T-Tops

camarogrl00, 06/03/2011
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I had my wonderful Camaro for 8 years, over 98000 miles. Although I went through 4 sets of tires and breaks on normal driving, which I feel was WAY too many replacements. I still loved her. No matter how old this car gets the body style is still something so appealing. Unfortunately she needed too much done to it for me to keep driving, antoher set of tires and other stuff, I had to get rid of her. Anyone who has had a chance to own this fun and awesome car knows what a gem it is, regardless of any issues. I miss her everyday still and it has been 3 years since she was traded in.

Report Abuse

Simply put Camaro Z28

2000Z28, 02/15/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best car I've ever owned. "A corvette with a back seat" Can not find performance like this for the money. I own a 2000 Camaro z28 with t-tops, it is seabring silver metallic with black leather. It is just beautiful. It can be sporty, a muscle car and it can be classy all at the same time.Great for everyday driving, or for just cruisin around. I love this car so much and would never trade it for another so called "sportscar".

Report Abuse

Best GM car I have ever owned.

emarkay, 11/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Practical, performance, economy. Yes, I am talking about a Camaro Z28! 25 MPG average, 300plus HP, seats 4, has carried china cabinets, 15 bags of mulch, dinette sets, or 30 days worth of "on the road" stuff, and goes from 0 to 60 in six seconds. It never let us down, saved our life when a SUV decided to change lanes at 70 without looking, never too hot with the shades in, a convertible with the T-tops out, and for safety, features Rear Wheel Drive (as opposed to Wrong Wheel Drive - one must never let ones tires turn, stop and go all at once!)

Report Abuse

My 2000 Z28

Bill Cook, 02/25/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

For 10 Years I've always wanted a Camaro and in 2003 I finaly bought a used 2000 Z28 with 34,000. This car is an absolute fun to drive, very comfortable, sporty and fast. I'm a car guy 100% and this car is a pleasure to drive. But the build quality is, and I'm very sorry to say, is poor. The transmission went for no apparent reason and I've had incredible problems with the differential. The driver's seat wears out every 2 years and the V8 engine makes a lot of lifter noise when cold (cheap Chevy engine). I've had to replace the cat converters every 20K miles- thankfully still under warranty. Regardless I love the car. Fuel milege is a dependable/constant 17/25.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Camaros for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles