  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Camaro
Overview
See Camaro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room44.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3306 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Hugger Orange
  • Sport Gold Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Gray
  • Red Accent
  • White
See Camaro Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles