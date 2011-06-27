Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews
V6 Camaro - great vehicle!
We have had almost no trouble with this car in the 2 years that we have had it. It has only been to the shop once with a bad fuel injector.
fast n furious z28
with slite modifications this car is fast as hell.its sounds like an old muscle car and its fast.I recomend the borla cat back exhaust, along with changing the air induction!i also reccomend getting the extended warranty! its been a great car but i have had it in the shop more then i would like.bad water pump,rear bearings,leaking out of the differential.great car but expensive repairs if not warrantied!
Awewsome Ride!
Bought my V-6 Camaro used with 78000 miles on it and now have almost 100000 on it, and it still looks and drives immaculatte for as much use as it gets. I have not had a problem with this car since I bought it, and this is by far one of the funnest cars to drive. 5 speed manual is a plus, and the clutch and tranny are very well made. The engine also puts out a decent amount of power for a 6 cyl. I love this car inside and out. The handling, braking, power, and looks of this car give it a 10 out of 10 in my eyes. I just wish gas prices and insurance wearnt so expensive so I could afford the SS!
Very Cool Car
The car has been very reliable. The only problem I have had was a bad rear sway bar bushing and that was very easy to fix.
Fun, Small, Defects
This is my first car. I'm 16 and I love this car. Good things are the get up and go it has despite it being a V6. It is comfortable too. I've only had it two weeks but the guy I got it from had it since '99 and has never replaced the AC, which works great. It does creak if I turn the wheel all the way one direction and start moving. The worst part is the K-mart cheap plastic on the inside. Some pieces were already broken when I got it. For a 9 year old car with 113,000 miles it, it is in great condition and works great. I love it.
