Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

My '99 Convertable Rocks! Toddrick Futter , 11/27/2007 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my car now for over a year and I drive it every day. I wrote a review when I first aquired the vehicle and rated it at about 8.6 or something like that. I was wrong. My Camaro is darn near a 10 in almost every area. This car has been very dependable and reliable, I put at least 100 miles on the car per day, 5 days out of the week, it has never let me down. I simply keep up on the regular maintance schedule, put gas in it and it keeps on going. The things that were "drawbacks" for me at first have become non-issues now that I am used to my car. I love my '99 Camaro, I never tire of driving it!

Camaros SS Dave Doughty , 05/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Best modern day muscle car/daily driver period! Nothing can match the performance and enjoyablity without spending at least $50,000-$60,000. I would be lost without this car!!!

1999 Convertible Camaro Todd Futter Howk , 06/21/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this car. it handles beautifully and is a real joy to drive, especially on nice days when I can drive with the top down. The engine, a 3800 series II is sound and runs great. I get super gas milage without losing any "get up and go" My only complaint would be that the convertible is very hard to see out of when the top is up. Lack of good visibility would be my main concern with this car but other than that a super car and a great buy! (I bought mine for $6000.)