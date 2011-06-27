Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|263.5/434.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|26.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3468 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.0 in.
|Wheel base
|101.1 in.
|Width
|74.1 in.
