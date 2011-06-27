Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

Reliable, Fun, & Affordable Sports Car! Jozzy , 11/22/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I wanted an affordable, fun sports car for the summer and I got all of that and more. I love driving my Camaro and the T-Tops are a unique feature that adds to the style. Although I have 180,000 miles on the car, it still runs great. The body is in mint condition and has held up better than any other '98 vehicle on the road today. I chose the base due to the great reputation of the 3.8L V6 engine. It is still responsive, good fuel economy, and a champion of an engine. If you don't know, Ward's Autoworld (and other reliable sources) rate GM's 3.8L V6 as one of the best engines ever built. No doubt, a good car for the money and everyone stares when I drive by. Report Abuse

my first car hockeystud99 , 10/16/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Well i got my 1998 3.8l camaro for my 16th birthday, and have been driving it hard ever since. While i really wish i had the money to afford the z28 model, or a pontiac trans am, i am extremely happy with the performance of this car. For a v6, this car puts up numbers that you cant argue with. This thing will leave comparable v6 mustangs in the dust, and will AT LEAST keep up with the mustang gts from around this year. While its no ls1, the 3.8 in this camaro pulls very hard, and has great acceleration, and is a thrill to drive every time you are behind the wheel. With performance like this from the base model, i can barely imagine what it would be like to drive a v8 camaro. Report Abuse

Underrated PreZ , 01/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned my Camaro for a four and a half years. I think the car is underrated. The engine is solid and has been reliable for all 117,500 miles. It also gets better mileage than many cars. I've gotten nearly 35 miles to the gallon on interstae trips. It does have the five speed. Sure it has a few quirks, but nothing major. Don't forget, this is a Camaro. For the money it's hard to beat. I still get many complements. Unfortunately I won't be able to get a new one, so I'll be looking for a 2001-2002 Z28 for my next vehicle. Report Abuse

You like sports cars? You'll love this. Teresa Miller , 03/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love cars very low to the ground & corner well with speed. I live on a gravel road that is not well maintained & the car has held up & is as good as the day I bought it. Mine has the ground effects which makes it very sharp & stylish. Report Abuse