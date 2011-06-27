Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews
1998 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro
I bought my 1998 Z28 in 2012, it had 120,000 miles on the clock, first impression was "I like the power!" Had to replace warped rotors/new pads/front wheel bearings/steering knuckle/tie-rods. The prior owner had taken relativity good care of her, average wear and tear for a 15 year old car @ the time. Leather seats are comfortable, even on trips/daily driver. Gas MPG very good for 2014 (considering it's a V8) even 20+ hwy- 17+ city driving. One of the best Camaro Z28's GM Chevrolet has ever produced! IMO. My old Z28 was a -1986 Z28 IROC-Z- 305 T.P.I., this 1998 Z28 350 M.P.F.I would suck the windshield out of my old IROC-Z...very e-Zilly =) Find a maintained one, you'll thank me.
My First New Car
I've owned 10 cars and this was my first new car. She's got 115,000 miles now and all I've replaced is a starter, spark plugs and wires, and an alternator. It's been a great car and is really fun. It's kept in the garage so it still looks almost brand new. I'll probably trade it in for a new 2009 Camaro just as I did the 1988 IROC is used as a trade in for this Camaro.
what i think of the camaro
I think its a good car, has very good gass mileage, comfortible, travels nicely, all around good car!
Z28
Have 133,000 miles on it. I have owned this car since it had 55,000 miles on it. So far I have had to replace the fuel pump - twice, power steering pump, catalytic converters, oxygen sensors, and clutch. Right now the car is at the shop because it turned off on me suddenly on the freeway. The mechanic shop does not know what it wrong with it yet and has already racked a $1200 bill with the problem yet to be determined. If you want a reliable car stay away from this one. The acceleration might be OK, but in the long run, it's not worth the price.
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner