Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

1998 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro z28you , 04/28/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 Z28 in 2012, it had 120,000 miles on the clock, first impression was "I like the power!" Had to replace warped rotors/new pads/front wheel bearings/steering knuckle/tie-rods. The prior owner had taken relativity good care of her, average wear and tear for a 15 year old car @ the time. Leather seats are comfortable, even on trips/daily driver. Gas MPG very good for 2014 (considering it's a V8) even 20+ hwy- 17+ city driving. One of the best Camaro Z28's GM Chevrolet has ever produced! IMO. My old Z28 was a -1986 Z28 IROC-Z- 305 T.P.I., this 1998 Z28 350 M.P.F.I would suck the windshield out of my old IROC-Z...very e-Zilly =) Find a maintained one, you'll thank me.

My First New Car 98Roadster , 07/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned 10 cars and this was my first new car. She's got 115,000 miles now and all I've replaced is a starter, spark plugs and wires, and an alternator. It's been a great car and is really fun. It's kept in the garage so it still looks almost brand new. I'll probably trade it in for a new 2009 Camaro just as I did the 1988 IROC is used as a trade in for this Camaro.

what i think of the camaro Brett'er , 01/18/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I think its a good car, has very good gass mileage, comfortible, travels nicely, all around good car!