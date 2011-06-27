  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.5
4 reviews
1998 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro

z28you, 04/28/2014
I bought my 1998 Z28 in 2012, it had 120,000 miles on the clock, first impression was "I like the power!" Had to replace warped rotors/new pads/front wheel bearings/steering knuckle/tie-rods. The prior owner had taken relativity good care of her, average wear and tear for a 15 year old car @ the time. Leather seats are comfortable, even on trips/daily driver. Gas MPG very good for 2014 (considering it's a V8) even 20+ hwy- 17+ city driving. One of the best Camaro Z28's GM Chevrolet has ever produced! IMO. My old Z28 was a -1986 Z28 IROC-Z- 305 T.P.I., this 1998 Z28 350 M.P.F.I would suck the windshield out of my old IROC-Z...very e-Zilly =) Find a maintained one, you'll thank me.

My First New Car

98Roadster, 07/08/2008
I've owned 10 cars and this was my first new car. She's got 115,000 miles now and all I've replaced is a starter, spark plugs and wires, and an alternator. It's been a great car and is really fun. It's kept in the garage so it still looks almost brand new. I'll probably trade it in for a new 2009 Camaro just as I did the 1988 IROC is used as a trade in for this Camaro.

what i think of the camaro

Brett'er, 01/18/2004
I think its a good car, has very good gass mileage, comfortible, travels nicely, all around good car!

Z28

ep, 07/07/2006
Have 133,000 miles on it. I have owned this car since it had 55,000 miles on it. So far I have had to replace the fuel pump - twice, power steering pump, catalytic converters, oxygen sensors, and clutch. Right now the car is at the shop because it turned off on me suddenly on the freeway. The mechanic shop does not know what it wrong with it yet and has already racked a $1200 bill with the problem yet to be determined. If you want a reliable car stay away from this one. The acceleration might be OK, but in the long run, it's not worth the price.

