Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3442 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
