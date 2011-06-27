Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.5 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
